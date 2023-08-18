New Covid-19 Variant ‘BA.2.86’ Emerges- Here’s What You Should Know

Health organizations worldwide, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and US health authorities, have announced their vigilant monitoring of a recently identified Covid-19 variant named BA.2.86. This new variant has raised concerns due to its significant spike gene mutations, exceeding 30 in number. However, as of now, the potential impact of BA.2.86 remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The WHO officially classified this variant as a subject of surveillance, a decision triggered by its unusual genetic mutations. In an official bulletin released during the late hours of Thursday, the WHO highlighted its surveillance efforts surrounding the pandemic and its evolving landscape.

The geographical scope of the variant’s appearance is limited, having been detected solely in Israel, Denmark, and the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) affirmed its close monitoring of the variant, a stance echoed through a statement posted on the social platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Although this new variant bears the name BA.2.86, the global community currently has access to only four sequences of its genetic makeup, according to the WHO’s disclosure. Acknowledging the limited knowledge regarding the mutation’s potential consequences, the WHO reiterated its commitment to a meticulous assessment.

Furthermore, the WHO’s ongoing surveillance encompasses more than ten distinct variants and their corresponding lineages. While certain countries previously ceased their surveillance operations, deeming the virus’s severity reduced, the WHO criticized this decision. Instead, the organization emphasized the importance of fortified monitoring systems to manage the evolving situation effectively.

A recent WHO statement spanning the reporting period from July 17 to August 13 highlighted a noteworthy trend. Within this timeframe, over 1.4 million new Covid-19 cases were detected, accompanied by over 2,300 reported deaths. Comparing these figures to the preceding 28-day period, cases registered a 63% increase, while deaths exhibited a decline of 56%.

By August 13, the global count of confirmed Covid-19 cases had surpassed 769 million, with reported deaths exceeding 6.9 million. However, these figures likely underrepresent the actual toll due to numerous undetected cases. As health organizations persist in their efforts to grapple with evolving variants, the world remains in a state of vigilant anticipation.