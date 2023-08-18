The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Hidden Strike (Netflix)

Following an unsuccessful attempt to save scientists from rebel-held oil refinery, Chinese ex-Special Forces operative Dragon Luo (Jackie Chan) teams up with American mercenary Chris Van Horne (John Cena). They both have distinct motivations for pursuing the insurgents.

Streaming now on Netflix

Puppy Love (Freevee)

In this romantic comedy, Lucy Hale (from Pretty Little Liars) and Grant Gustin (known for The Flash) play dog owners who have an adorably clumsy first encounter. Nicole is a charming mess, while Max battles social anxiety.

Their dogs spark a connection, and this is reinforced when the dogs themselves, well, connect. As they face the impending arrival of puppies, Nicole and Max find themselves brought back together. Becoming responsible co-parents means spending more time in each other’s company, and as they navigate this, the human couple discovers love blooming between them as well.

Streaming now on Freevee

Depp v. Heard (Netflix)

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce is infamous for its messiness. Heard accused Depp of abuse publicly, including in a Washington Post article. Depp sued her, stating her false claims harmed his career. She counter-sued. The trial became a major media event. Director Emma Cooper’s three-part documentary series follows the trial through news, YouTube, podcasts, and TikTok, exploring how social media might have influenced the jury’s final decision.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Upshaws season 4 (Netflix)

The subtle Black family comedy returns with its delightful, laid-back, yet clever humor. Season 4 features two notable guest stars: Jennifer Lewis (known from Black-ish) and Marsha Warfield (from Night Court). Lewis plays Dr. Pearl Edmunds, a no-nonsense therapist helping Regina (Kim Fields) find a balance between her mental health and numerous responsibilities. Warfield’s role remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Bennie (Mike Epps) and the wry sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) are maintaining the status quo by managing things. With the addition of Bennie’s teenage son (Diamond Lyons), their already chaotic household becomes even more emotionally tangled, promising insightful observations from Lucretia.

Streaming now on Netflix

Miguel Wants to Fight (Hulu)

Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has grown up in a neighborhood where boxing is the norm, but he’s the exception. While his dad (Raúl Castillo) operates a boxing studio and his friends have had their share of scuffles, Miguel has never thrown a punch. Instead, he’s content creating TikTok videos of fight scenes.

However, when he discovers that his family is moving away, Miguel decides to break his fighting virginity as a way to cope. He enlists the help of his three best friends — David (Christian Vunipola), the energetic Cass (Imani Lewis), and the sharp-witted Srini (Suraj Partha) — to guide him into the world of comba

Streaming now on Hulu

The One For Sarah (Netflix)

Sarah, a fashion designer with self-esteem issues due to a traumatic past, is working to establish her business. She meets Michael, a renowned photographer, who offers her a chance to showcase her designs in a high-profile photo shoot. Another encounter introduces her to Fred, a gentleman who asks her out. Despite a promising start, the date ends badly, worsening her self-esteem.

Immersing herself in work, Sarah tries to find solace in her creations. However, her abusive ex-boyfriend’s return disrupts her fragile progress.

Streaming now on Netflix