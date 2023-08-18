Kenyan Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Protest against High Living Costs and ‘Stolen’ Presidential Election

A perplexing event transpired in Kenya that has captured both national and international attention. A brief 44-second video has been circulating online, depicting a man engaging in a dramatic act of protest. In the video, the man can be seen pouring a liquid substance, presumably flammable, over himself before igniting the flames.

The individual’s motivation for this astonishing act of self-immolation is reportedly rooted in his deep frustration with the escalating cost of living in the coastal city of Mombasa. This remarkable incident unfolded as he took to a prominent statue located in a bustling roundabout.

The video, which has gained significant traction, portrays the man draped in the Kenyan flag, using his symbolic act to draw attention to his cause. What followed was an unexpected turn of events, as onlookers not only gathered in astonishment but also transformed into rescuers. Swift and courageous intervention allowed them to extinguish the flames engulfing the man. Subsequently, he was expeditiously transported to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for immediate medical attention.

While the identity of the protester remains undisclosed, he was forthright in communicating his motivations to eyewitnesses at the scene. He expressed his fervent discontent with the prevailing exorbitant cost of living and coupled it with his dissatisfaction over the outcome of the prior year’s presidential election. The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, had faced defeat at the hands of President William Ruto in an election marked by heated contestation.

Despite the protester’s resolute actions and claims of electoral improprieties, the nation’s judicial system upheld President Ruto’s victory, thereby dismissing Odinga’s allegations.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the lengths to which individuals may go to voice their grievances when confronted with perceived societal inequities.

