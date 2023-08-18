Dr Seun Fakorede Sells Out Lagos Leadership Masterclass

Dr Seun Fakorede, MNSE, ignited a blaze of empowerment through an enlightening sold-out Lagos masterclass hosted under his pioneering NGO, ‘Home Advantage Africa (HAA).’

His masterclass focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, politics, governance and personal branding.

Dr Fakorede, a former commissioner of Youth and Sports, Oyo State, took centre stage, weaving a tapestry of knowledge and practical insights that resonated deeply with the diverse audience. The masterclass became an arena of discovery, where abstract concepts met real-world strategies, guided by Dr Fakorede’s experiences.

Among the masterclass’s highlights, the spotlight shone brightly on the significance of personal branding and self-promotion. Dr Fakorede empowered attendees with eloquence and authority to sculpt their identities and position themselves as global leaders in their respective fields.

His role as an esteemed past Commissioner and his influential standing in Oyo State positioned his insights on leadership, entrepreneurship, politics, and governance as invaluable assets.

The legacy of the masterclass lingers, as participants depart armed not just with knowledge but with a renewed sense of purpose. Dr Seun Fakorede’s masterclass transcended mere discourse – it catalyzed transformation. As the curtain fell on this empowering event, it left a trail of ignited ambitions, resonating with the call to pioneer, innovate, and drive positive change.