BBNaija: Everyone except Nini seem to be aware that she is leading Saga on

Last night on the Big Brother Naija show, fans were treated to an all too familiar story line, that has come to be expected each season. This story usually involves three characters, a struggling couple inside the House, and a catalyst outside. Over the years, we’ve seen it play out differently, There was the Miracle and Nina situation, where “the someone” outside got the short end of the stick. The story of Nengi and Ozo, where Ozo became a synonym for chump while on the show, partly owing to the relationship Nengi had outside the House.

This season, the same story is looking to repeat itself, with its own unique twists. Saga and Nini, are looking to replicate an all too heart breaking tale, fans of the show have had enough of. [ReadStoryhere] Saga and Nini who have been close since the show began, had their first fight last night, and the resulting outcome saw Nini walking out on Saga.

Whilst they enjoyed the night in the Head of House lounge, Saga and Nini decided to talk about their relationship. It was here Nini thought to make it clear that she has a boyfriend outside and is not looking to cheat on him. This was a perplexing revelation, seeing how her and Saga have been really intimate these past few weeks.

They share a bed every night, spend all day together, share their wins, and have intimate conversations, things a couple would usually do. However, Nini tried to let Saga know last night that they are just friend. A point she re-iterated this morning, when they were having a light hearted conversation about mental break downs.

Last night however, they got into a bit of a heated argument about the state of their relationship, as Saga couldn’t seem to deal with the idea that he and Nini are just friends. Like most of the viewers, he felt like they share too much to just be friends. And, while Nini was making the case of not wanting to lead him on, it feels as if she already has.

From an outside perspective, she hasn’t put up enough boundaries to let him know for a fact that they are just friends. In fact, the ‘friendship’ she claims to have with him does feel to everyone else that she has indeed already long began to lead him on. It’s un clear why a relationship outside would prevent her from accepting Saga’s advances, but doesn’t prevent her from clinging to him.

As they argued last night, she seemed to have had enough at one point and she stormed out the room, as Saga asked her to return. She eventually came back, and as as recently as this morning, the confused pair are back to whatever it is they classify their relationship as.