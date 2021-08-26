Nigeria State Oil Firm Posts Maiden Profit After 44-Year Drought, 9 dead after crane collapses in Kenya’s capital, police say | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

WHO: COVID-19 vaccination triples in Africa but still low

COVID-19 vaccinations in Africa have tripled during the past week, though protecting even 10 percent of the continent by the end of September remains “a very daunting task,” the Africa director of the World Health Organization has said. – Aljazeera reports.

Four killed, six injured in attack near French Embassy in Tanzania

A gunman killed three police officers and a private security guard on a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania’s main city Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, before being shot dead while holed up in a guardhouse at the French Embassy’s gate. – France24 reports.

Nigeria State Oil Firm Posts Maiden Profit After 44-Year Drought

Nigeria’s state-owned oil company posted a profit for the first time since it was established 44 years ago to explore and sell crude in Africa’s largest producer of the commodity.  – Bloomberg reports.


Ethnic clashes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region kill 200

More than 200 people have been killed following fighting in western Ethiopia.

The state-appointed Ethiopia Human Rights Commission said the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) had killed about 150 people. – BBC reports.

9 dead after crane collapses in Kenya’s capital, police say

Police in Kenya’s capital said Thursday that nine people are dead after a crane collapsed at a high-rise construction site in Nairobi. – AfricaNews reports.

