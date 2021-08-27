Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo and Akpororo Turn Up with the Infinix Note10 Nationwide Caravan Tour

Earlier in June this year, Infinix unveiled the Note 10 series in a remarkable online launch featuring top celebrities and incredibly engaging activities. Now, it turned out to be an even more exciting experience with the caravan campaign tour.

The event kicked off in Lagos at FINET in Ikeja and at the NYSC Camp in Lagos. Popular entertainer, Broda Shaggi was present to kick-start the fun as the celebrity host of the event.

Iyabo Ojo was live on tour as the Travel with Infinix van stormed the city of Ibadan. Trust her to bring all the vibe and energy to the show with music, dance and an unboxing of the Note 10 device. She announced the winners of the raffle draw and took pictures with them at the booth. Fans had the opportunity to experience the wonderful features of the phone like the camera that takes crisp and clear pictures. Winners went away with instant prizes of the brand new Note10 device, the Infinix laptop and other branded gift items.

The next stop was the city of Abuja and you can trust that the fun went down as fans were more than ready to receive the Infinix team in their city, following the anticipation that was already brewing on social media. Lagos was fun, Ibadan was an utter thrill and Abuja definitely kept up the energy. Tons of pictures were taken to capture the fun memories made at the event.

There’s no party without music, dance and all the action. If you were present at the Delta State tour, you would definitely have had a hard time keeping up with the dance moves displayed on and off stage.

There was lots of laughter, smiles and fun as Akpororo thrilled students of Delta State University Abraka with the #TravelWithInfinixNote10 crew. The experience was packed with great energy and fun as winners surely walked away excited to have won the note 10 device, laptops and other gift items. The after-sales support services from Carl care service NG was also present on tour. Even fans that didn’t get to win anything had a swell time at the event and were thankful to Infinix for organising this tour.