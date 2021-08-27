One million naira and lots of reward are up for grabs as Qtaby Online Talent Hunt Competition returns this September

The Qtaby Online Talent Hunt Competition which is a platform that creates opportunities and visibility for budding talents, helping them channel their creative energy positively while grooming them and helping them launch their career professionally is back with the second edition with a much bigger grand prize and even more opportunities than the maiden edition of the online Talent Hunt which took place last year.

The maiden edition of the Qtaby Online Talent Hunt Competition took place during the Covid-19 lockdown and had over 400 participants showcase their talents to millions of people through various social media platforms. The jury was made up of top professionals from the above listed segments including; Kenneth Okolie, Efe Omorogbe, Steve Onu AKA Yaw, Harrysong, Comedian MC Tagwaye, Media Mogul Denzel from Uganda and it was hosted by Ghanaian Sweetheart, @Jackieiseverywhere. The winners of each category were given gifts and assistance to help them kick-start their career in the creative industry.

The Second Edition has a more diverse jury and voting system and two additional category (Video Directing and Dance). After many weeks of intense online auditions, the 15 successful finalists will be camped for a period of eight (8) days where they will be groomed, drilled and exposed to what a career in the creative industry entails. At the end of the show the winner goes home with gifts and prizes worth 1 Million Naira. Besides the Grand prize, the winner from each category is set to walk home with priceless opportunities which are guaranteed to take their career to the next level, including a deal with YOUTRACE for the winner of the video directing category, a movie role in a cinema movie produced by the producers of 2 weeks in Lagos and a free music video sponsored by YOUTRACE.

Finalists will be camped in the Qtaby House of Fame for a period of Eight (8) days, 5th – 12th of September. The Grand Finale is on the 12th of September, 2021 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will be hosted by Ghanian celebrity, TV host and media trailblazer @jackieiseverywhere and co-hosted by Gabonese influencer @miss_meezy. The jury and coaches for the event includes; Lami Phillips, Efe Omorogbe, Efe Warriboy, Orezi, Femi Branch, Unlimited LA, Padita Agwu, Mc Abbey, Schullzz, Funnybone, KJV etc.

To support your favourite contestants and have the opportunity to attend the grand finale to cheer them up, Simply download the Invita app from Google play store or go to @qtabyevents on IG and click on the link in the bio, scroll to your favourite contestants name and buy from their unique link.

The show will be aired on Pineapple TV channel 129 on Startimes and Trace Naija channel 326 on DSTV.

The Qtaby Talent Hunt is proudly sponsored by AFRIMA, Trace Africa, Producers of 2 Weeks in Lagos, Pineapple TV, King Kong Energy Drink, Michdavis Drinks, YOUTRACE, BuckwyldMedia, Topisto Tomato, Thenet.ng, YNaija, K-dove and Kraks TV.