#BBNaija: Liquorose is either becoming too bossy or the housemates are too much headache for anyone

The idea of being a leader, and the difficulty it poses is presumably common knowledge to all.

Everyone at some point must have experienced either first hand, as a second party or as an observer just how difficult it is to unite many people under one goal. Managing their expectations, opinions, interests and even feelings is no easy feat, but it remains given that amidst a group or gathering, someone or some people must take on this responsibility.

For the Big Brother Naija Housemates, this is no different. Given he way the game is set up, someone must be representative of Big Brother in the House, to make sure his rules are kept and relay his messages to the others amongst other duties. For this, the said leader is afforded a few perks for as long as they handle their responsibility properly.

Fortunately, the Head of House [HOH] as it is called, is handed to a new housemate each week, to avoid any one housemate becoming power drunk and/or overwhelmed with responsibilities. Unfortunately, one week is enough time for anyone to get power drunk or overwhelmed with the responsibilities of leadership.

For Liquorose, who assumed the position of HOH on Monday, it’s hard to say which is her plight. Are the housemates just too difficult to handle or is she being too authoritative? A few days ago, she called them to address issues of respect for her position as Head of House [HOH]. Like Pere, who was on the hot seat two weeks ago, she demanded that the housemates at least respect the fact that she won the right to lead them for the week and respond to her when she calls.

Today, she got into a squabble with Sammie over dirty pots, and seeing the argument digress; raises the question of whether she is being too much. Her anger with Sammie wasn’t necessarily about the pot, but the fact that Sammie walked out on her. “When I was talking inside, why did you keep quiet as if nobody was talking to you?” Liquorose asked.

 What do you want me to do? Should I start arguing with you? Sammie responded, and you get the sense that he didn’t want to cause an issue over the matter. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and a huge argument followed. Sammie in making his own point noted that he met it dirty and having washed it for his personal use, therefore it was the next user’s duty to do the same. Liquorose argued against that, stressing that what he did on both fronts – leaving the pot dirty and not responding to her was rubbish.

It’s a wonder if this argument would have even happened at all if she wasn’t Head of House.

Does the HOH position give her the right to demand that her fellow housemate return to wash his pot in the kitchen, as seen in this circumstance or is she over doing it?

