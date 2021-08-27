OPEC+ expected to stick to output hike as oil prices bounce back, Algeria to cut gas supplies to Morocco | 5 Things That Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Gunmen release dozens of Nigerian students abducted in May

Nigerian gunmen have freed the remaining pupils from more than 100 kidnapped from an Islamic seminary in northwestern Niger State nearly three months ago, the school’s head teacher said on Thursday. – France24 reports.

OPEC+ expected to stick to output hike as oil prices bounce back

OPEC and its allies are expected to press on with their planned revival of oil production when they meet next week, as prices bounce back from their August stumble. – Aljazeera reports.

Malawi ex-minister arrested over honeymoon hotel bill

A former minister in Malawi has been arrested for allegedly paying for his honeymoon with public funds. – BBC reports.

Algeria to cut gas supplies to Morocco

Algeria has announced it will not renew a gas-supply agreement with Morocco days after severing diplomatic relations with its North African neighbour. – News Day reports.

Zambia’s new finance minister to prioritise IMF talks

Zambia’s newly-appointed finance minister on Friday pledged to conclude talks with the IMF on a lending programme by October, as he seeks to pull the southern African country out of its protracted debt crisis. – Reuters reports.