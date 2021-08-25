BBNaija6: Saga is looking to join the ranks of ex-housemates; Ozo, Tobi and Frodd

The relationship between Saga and Nini, at this point has gone beyond complex, and perhaps unhealthy, especially for the fans watching. In fact, it’s unclear where to even place the duo or what to call them.

Since the start of Big Brother Naija Season 6, these two have been inseparable. Whether their relationship is hanging on the thin strength of Saga’s optimism and desperation or whether Nini has indeed found a safe haven in Saga but is reluctant to admit it, it is widely unclear why they hangout.

How much Saga is attached to Nini is common knowledge, just as the painful fact that Nini doesn’t like him as much. Despite knowing this, he has insisted on persevering and has taken it to the point where he even just accepts it.

During his diary session today, he blatantly told Big Brother that if Nini had not accepted his invitation to spend the week with him in the Head of House Lounge, he would have turned down the position of Deputy Head of House.



In essence, Nini’s choices now influences the way he plays the game. Traditionally, the Deputy Head of House has immunity from eviction alongside other privileges, yet Saga was willing to give that all up on the whims of someone doesn’t feel that deeply for him.

Even Tega spent a chunk of her diary room session with Big Brother ranting about how sorry she feels for Saga. She said he may be depressed owing to the dynamics of his relationship with Nini, noting that it would be interesting to see one of them leave the show for everyone to watch how the surviving party then plays the game.

It’s a really fascinating sight to watch Saga descend into the hopeless, bottomless limbo of love where ex-housemates; Ozo, Frodd and Tobi once floated around in. If there is any consolation however, it is that these guys have gone on to do great thing. In some ways even, owing to how popular their romantic misery made them, they’ve won the show.



In reality also, they are bigger, more popular and more relevant than most of the housemates in their respective sets.