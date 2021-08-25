Nigeria signs military cooperation agreement with Russia, Benin confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria signs military cooperation agreement with Russia

Nigeria and Russia have signed a military cooperation deal providing a legal framework for the supply of equipment and the training of troops, the Nigerian embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday. – Reuters reports.

Rwanda to host dozens of Afghan schoolgirls as Taliban takeover continues

The Rwandan government will host dozens of Afghan schoolgirls who are seeking to be relocated after the Taliban took control of the country last week. – The Voice reports.

Benin confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

Benin has identified an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu in two districts near the capital Porto Novo, the agriculture ministry says. – Aljazeera reports.

South Africa’s Economy Is $37 Billion Bigger After Revision

South Africa’s economy is 11% bigger than previously estimated, after statistics authorities changed the way they calculate gross domestic product. – Bloomberg reports.

Ivory Coast’s first Ebola patient in more than 25 years declared ‘cured’

A young Guinean woman who tested positive for the Ebola virus in Ivory Coast after arriving there two weeks ago has recovered from the disease, the Ivorian health ministry said Tuesday. – France24 reports.