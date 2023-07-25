Angel Says Miracle, Laycon, and Whitemoney Didn’t Deserve to Win – Did She Lie Though? #BBNaijaAllStars

Hey, BBNaija fans! The All-Star house is buzzing with some playful drama as our candid and fearless Angel Smith throws a cheeky curveball at past winners Miracle Igbokwe, Laycon, and Whitemoney.

You remember Miracle’s dazzling win in season 3 (2018), Laycon’s groove-tastic victory in season 5 (2020), and Whitemoney’s culinary triumph in season 6 (2021). These heartwarming moments are etched in our memories, and their journeys to stardom were nothing short of entertaining.

But wait, Angel is having none of it! During her exclusive diary session with Biggie, she slyly suggested that the boys’ victories might have been just a little too easy.

“I don’t think Laycon, Miracle, and Whitemoney deserved to win their seasons. Ladies brought all the drama, outfits, and should have taken the crown, in my humble opinion,” she said during her diary session.

Who can forget the fierce queens who took second place in those memorable seasons? We had the sassy Cee C in season 3, the enchanting Dorathy in season 5, and the captivating Liquorose in season 6. These ladies won hearts left and right, proving that girl power is a force to be reckoned with!

While Angel passionately expresses her view on the deservingness of past winners, it’s essential to recognize that the fate of contestants on BBNaija lies in the hands of the fans. The show thrives on the viewers’ emotional engagement and connection with the housemates, and it is this very bond that propels contestants to victory.

Miracle, Laycon, and Whitemoney may have clinched their respective seasons’ crowns, but their triumphs were shaped by the unwavering support they received from the fans who saw something special in them. It’s this unique connection that transcends beyond just personalities and talents, diving deep into relatability and genuine appeal.

BBNaija fans are a diverse and passionate bunch, each with their preferences and reasons for rooting for a particular contestant. Some are drawn to the underdog’s story, while others gravitate toward charisma and entertainment value. Ultimately, the winner emerges as a result of a collective sentiment, reflecting the zeitgeist of the season and the shared emotional journey of both the housemates and viewers.

But if we’re keeping it a hundred, there’s no denying that the women have consistently brought that extra sprinkle of entertainment and intrigue to the BBNaija stage! From the drama queens to the fashionistas and everything in between, they’ve left us captivated and hooked.

But remember, it’s all in good fun, and at the end of the day, BBNaija is a delightful blend of personalities, emotions, and surprises. So, let the excitement continue, and may the best housemate, male or female, win the hearts of the fans and the coveted crown!