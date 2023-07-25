Charge and Conquer – Infinix NOTE 30 Ensures Optimal Gaming Performance with its Revolutionary Bypass Charging

Unleash Your Gaming Potential with Infinix NOTE 30’s Innovative Bypass Charging Function

For avid mobile gamers, gathering with friends for gaming sessions in popular titles like “Free Fire” or “Arena of Valor” serves as a way to unwind and alleviate daily stress. However, a common challenge arises when their phones run out of battery during gameplay and require charging to continue. This often leads to overheating issues with regular phone batteries, causing the gaming performance to suffer due to underclocking of the SoC chip. Fortunately, Infinix NOTE 30 addresses this concern with its bypass charging function, allowing players to charge while gaming without overheating. With the NOTE 30, gamers can enjoy an uninterrupted and cool gaming experience.

The Infinix NOTE 30 introduces an impressive 45W wired fast charging feature, providing 1.95 hours of gaming battery life with just 5 minutes of charging. Additionally, it can charge up to 75% of the 5000mAh battery in just 30 minutes. A standout feature of the phone is its innovative bypass charging technology, which directly powers the motherboard while charging and playing games. This extends battery life, reduces battery aging, and enhances safety during charging and gameplay.

Technically, the bypass charging function is a smart feature of the NOTE 30. When the battery level reaches or surpasses the bypass charging threshold (default at 30%), the charging current bypasses the battery and goes directly to the motherboard.

By implementing bypass charging, the phone significantly reduces overheating issues that commonly occur during simultaneous charging and gaming. In tests conducted by Infinix Lab, bypass charging reduced the temperature of the NOTE 30 by 2-7°C compared to conventional charging methods. This greatly improves user comfort, especially during extended gaming sessions or in hot weather conditions.

Enabling bypass charging is simple and can be accessed through the X-Arena game space interface. Users can slide out the sidebar from the left or right sides of the screen and select bypass charging.

Infinix is committed to providing users with more freedom and the latest innovations. With the new model, players can adjust the bypass charging threshold within the X-Arena settings to three options: 20%, 30%, or 40%. This empowers users to choose whether the current input directly supplies power to the motherboard instead of going through the battery when the battery reaches their desired threshold.

For an unparalleled gaming experience, the NOTE 30 series introduces the exclusive gaming software XArena. Driven by the advanced Dar-Link 2.0 engine, it intelligently optimizes the CPU and GPU speeds of the Helio G99 chipset, ensuring smooth gameplay and stunning visuals in every gaming scenario. XArena offers handy features such as call and message interference, along with Respawn Countdown, which keeps players informed about their in-game respawn time, allowing them to efficiently manage their tasks. Moreover, the NOTE 30 Pro takes gaming to the next level with its VC liquid cooling, flagship JBL sound, and immersive 120Hz screen, guaranteeing superior audio, touch, and visual experiences for passionate gamers.

As summer heats up, the Infinix NOTE 30 becomes an indispensable companion for gamers, enabling uninterrupted gaming sessions without concerns of overheating. Dive into thrilling gameplay with your teammates throughout the day and indulge in the excitement of immersive gaming experiences all summer long!

Infinix Note 30 series can be purchased at authorized retail outlets across Nigeria. Follow Infinix Nigeria on social media for more information about the Note 30 Series and its amazing features.