TikTok Introduces ‘Text-Only Posts’: Another Rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter?

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by China’s ByteDance, has introduced a new feature called ‘text-only posts’, bearing some resemblance to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

In a recent blog post, TikTok announced that this feature will offer users a broader way of sharing ideas and expressing creativity.

“At TikTok, we are always looking to empower our creators and community with innovative tools that inspire self expression. Today we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity,” the post reads.

The text posts will include options like ‘Stickers’, ‘Tags and Hashtags’, ‘Background Colours’, ‘Sound’, and ‘Draft and Discard’, enabling users to add colored backgrounds and stickers to their posts. The new format allows a limit of 1,000 words, giving creators more space to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content.

TikTok’s expansion into text-based content creation is part of its ongoing efforts to empower creators and provide innovative tools for self-expression.

The platform already offers various formats, such as live videos, photos, Duets, and Stitch, and now, the addition of text posts provides users with yet another creative outlet.

With this new feature, TikTok aims to tap into the written creativity seen in comments, captions, and videos, giving it a dedicated space to shine.

“With text posts, we are expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we have seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.

“Creators have been able to make content on TikTok across a variety of formats — from LIVE videos to photos, Duets to Stitch. Text is the latest addition to options for content creation, allowing creators to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content on TikTok – giving creators another way to express themselves and making it even easier to create.

“We are excited to see what our community will create with text posts, a new way to express and share your creativity on TikTok,” the blog post said.

Coincidentally, this announcement comes as Elon Musk’s Twitter recently underwent a rebranding, ditching its iconic blue bird logo in favor of a black and white X. The competition between social media companies, including the rivalry between Meta-owned Instagram and Musk’s rebranded Twitter platform, has been intensifying in recent weeks.