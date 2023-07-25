DSS vs NCS: Emefiele Rearrested Amid Physical Brawl at High Court

The Department of State Services (DSS) has once again taken custody of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a dramatic courtroom clash.

Chaos erupted at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, as DSS operatives engaged in a physical altercation with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) over Emefiele’s custody.

The brawl took place in front of Nicholas Oweibo’s courtroom, leaving prison officials no choice but to vacate the premises.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to Emefiele in the sum of N20 million, following his plea of not guilty to charges related to alleged illegal possession of firearms.

In the court hearing, presiding judge Nicholas Oweibo ruled that the charges against Emefiele were bailable, leading to the grant of bail with one surety in like sum.

Emefiele’s legal team, led by Joseph Daodu, a senior advocate of Nigeria, requested bail on self-recognizance or other liberal terms, emphasizing that he is a renowned banker and poses no flight risk.

Despite the unopposed application, Nkiru Nebo-Jones, a deputy director of prosecution at the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), raised objections, citing a lack of access to the bail application document.

Daodu said the office of the AGF was served the document of the bail application, adding that the proof of service endorsed by the AGF’s office was in the court’s file.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, Nigerians are left on the edge of their seats, awaiting the next chapter in this gripping legal saga. The high-stakes clash between the DSS and prison officials adds a new layer of intrigue to the already controversial case of the suspended CBN governor.