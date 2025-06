You have probably wondered how some of your fave actors and actresses looked in their prime. If their style were as glamorous as it is now, or if they shared the same look with the people in your parents’ old wedding album.

Well, here are some of the throwback pictures of Nollywood stars that will satisfy your curiosity.

Mercy Johnson

Desmond Elliot

Rita Dominic

Ramsey Nouah

Uche Jombo

Kate Henshaw

Pete Edochie

Jim Iyke

Patience Ozokwor