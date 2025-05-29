Article

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week

This week is packed with episodes of laughter, controversial conversations, a dive into purpose and determination, the current state of the economy, tragic events, and much more. Here are the week’s podcasts where you can catch up with your favourite hosts and what they say.

  1. I Said What I Said

I Said What I Said is hosted by Jola and Fk in their most recent episode this week, titled The Mothers Must Make Money “, featuring Feyi Bello and Ibiyinka Ibru, where they talk about marriage advice, discuss the importance of wealth, ownership, and legacy building for women. 

They also reflected on their money investments that were one out of foolishness in the past and how to navigate gaining wealth in a way that works for you.

  1. So Nigerian
So Nigerian podcast

In this week’s episode, Dami Aros discussed the stress and pressure of growing up. He noted that keeping up in today’s Nigeria is a hassle. 

He also unpacked the funny, messy, and sometimes toxic ways we feel pushed to do things just because everyone else is doing them. This episode offered some advice for people undergoing such pressure.

  1. Loose Talk
Loose Talk podcast

Following the tragic death of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade by a police officer in Ibadan, Osagie, Steve, AOT2, discussed this event, APC’s endorsement of Tinubu for the 2027 elections, and Senator Ireti Kingibe’s controversial comments about Nigerian youth in this week’s episode.

  1. Road to 30
Road to 30 Podcast

In this week’s episode, Isaac and Dolly discuss the Champions League losses being mocked on the internet. 

They also talked about gym experiences, making friends, the incredible rate at which prices are skyrocketing, learning communication skills, and so much more that will have you hooked.

  1. Tea With Tay

Folagade Banks, AKA Mama Deola, was featured in this heartwarming episode, where Folagade talked about his journey into skit-making and the uncertainties he faced. 

He also opened up about his fear of not being recognised or taken seriously, so he hesitated before going into comedy. Far from the hearty laughter and jokes, this episode was about purpose, determination, believing in yourself, and trusting your intuition.

