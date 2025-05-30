Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu’s Intervention Averted Anarchy in Rivers — Fubara

Tinubu’s intervention averted anarchy in Rivers — Fubara

Presidency, Atiku clash over Tinubu’s performance

Kenneth Okonkwo slams Tinubu’s two years in office

FG launches CNG transport scheme in universities

#EndBadGovernance Movement plans nationwide protest on June 12

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu’s intervention averted anarchy in Rivers — Fubara

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said President Bola Tinubu’s intervention prevented a “looming anarchy” in the state.

Fubara praised Tinubu’s swift action in addressing the political crisis, saying it shielded the state from chaos. He urged Nigerians to commend the President’s wisdom and assured that peace and reconciliation efforts were ongoing.

He added that democracy and good governance would soon be restored, with both the executive and legislature working in harmony for the people’s benefit.

Presidency, Atiku clash over Tinubu’s performance

The Nigerian presidency and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar traded words on Thursday over the Tinubu administration’s handling of the economy.

Atiku accused the government of worsening poverty and hardship, describing it as the most insensitive in Nigeria’s history. He criticised its public spending and lack of accountability.

In response, Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga dismissed the claims as politically motivated, urging Atiku to recognise the administration’s progress instead of letting personal grievances cloud his judgment.

Kenneth Okonkwo slams Tinubu’s two years in office

Lawyer and Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s two-year administration, describing it as marked by “incompetence, waste, and deceit.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Okonkwo, a Labour Party member and supporter of Peter Obi, accused the Tinubu government of worsening hunger and insecurity in the country. He also blamed the INEC chairman for “installing” Tinubu as president.

FG launches CNG transport scheme in universities

The federal government has launched “Project CNG-SPROUT,” a transport initiative promoting the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigerian universities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the pilot phase at FEMADEC AutoGas Centre, Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the project aims to cut transportation costs for students and lecturers.

The scheme includes the donation of CNG-powered buses and tricycles, as well as subsidised vehicle conversion services. It is the first of 20 projects planned nationwide, with five more set to launch in June.

#EndBadGovernance Movement plans nationwide protest on June 12

The #EndBadGovernance movement has announced plans to hold nationwide protests on Wednesday, June 12, to express dissatisfaction with the Bola Tinubu administration’s economic reforms.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, movement leader Hassan Soweto said the protest would highlight growing public frustration over policies such as fuel subsidy removal and naira unification, which he said have deepened hardship for many Nigerians.