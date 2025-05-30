10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

After a long week of experiencing the hustle and bustle of Lagos City, you deserve a break this weekend. So, if you want to unwind, relax, and have fun until you can’t anymore, here are some of the events happening this weekend.

Drinks Fest

With Do2dtun, M.I.A, and Toby Shang as the hosts, you already know this event will be a blast you cannot forget quickly. It is themed as the drinks showcase and will be held on the 30th and 31st of May at Landmark Events Center from 5 p.m. Other guests like DJ Neptune, DJ Kaywise, and Music Policy will surely give you an amazing time.

Corporate Connect

If you’re a fan of networking, live music, and good vibes, this event is a must-try. It will be held on the 30th of May, from 7 p.m., at Trib3 Lagos. This event is one you don’t want to miss, especially with DJ Neptune as the host.

Off The Clock

Imagine having to play some of your favourite games and partying at the same time. This event brings to your doorstep a fusion of games and a party on the 30th of May from 7 pm at Gameland, Lekki.

South Social

This event will be held at Praia Lagos, 20 Elsie Femi Pearse Street. And will be hosting vibes such as Music Policy, DJ Champ, Special Stanley, and Neezy beats on the 30th of May, from 7 pm. You don’t want to miss out on this event, especially if you love music and dancing.

The Quiet Rave

A rave where you don’t get to scream at the top of your lungs? Yes please. If you love the combination of solitude and vibes, then what are you waiting for? This event will be held at Lesluxe Lounge, Ilupeju, on the 30th of May from 7 pm.

Champion’s Party

This event is fully packed with a variety of activities that will leave you excited and satisfied. This variety ranges from parties, to food, after party, performances, fashion, games, and even football on the 31st of May from 1 pm at Ikeja City Mall

Ascension

This event is known for bringing together the best in the Afro-Electronic scene and creating a vibrant atmosphere for music lovers. If you want to experience music, energy, and connection, with powerful beats, immersive visuals, on the 31st of May from 7 pm, you should get your tickets now.

Fans n Bants

As a football enthusiast, you wouldn’t want to miss this event where you talk about your clubs, their losses, wins, bad games, good games, and so on. It will be held on the 31st of May, from 8 pm, at The Garden, Ikoyi.

Sunday Sundown

What is better than a mix of palm wine and music from DJ MK and Skvds? This event is hosted to ensure you have a feel of the soft life you missed during the week. It will be held at Sixty by Chef Lu, from 5 pm, on the 1st of June. Even better, entry is free for all.

Social Games Night

This event is the mainland edition, so it will be held at 3Options lounge, Ikeja, from 5 pm to 10 pm on the 31st of May. It is held for you to have fun all the fun you can, if not with the games, then with the music.