The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and we've compiled the movies and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

In this movie, Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, leading his IMF team to stop a rogue AI called “The Entity” from wiping out humanity.

Karate Kid

Li Fong, a talented kung fu fighter, moves to New York and teams up with Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Together, they mix kung fu with karate in a high-stakes tournament to help a friend.

⁠Imported Wives

In this movie, some Nigerian men bring their wives to Canada, and things don’t go as expected because they expected their wives to act differently if they left Nigeria.

Our Unwritten Seoul

This Korean series portrays the life of two identical sisters who swap lives during personal crises and end up on a rollercoaster of self-discovery, second chances, and unexpected romance.

The Tylenol Murders

Based on actual events, this movie explores a situation where poisoned Tylenol capsules kill several people in Chicago, and the authorities try their best to warn the public. A prime suspect says he’s innocent, but the deeper they dig, the more complicated things get.

A Working Man

Cade’s boss’s daughter is kidnapped, and he’s not waiting around for the police. This movie is packed with Russian mobsters, action scenes, and even a few song performances.

⁠Nine Perfect Strangers

In the newly released season of the Hulu series, Masha takes a new group of troubled souls to a secluded resort in the Alps. She’s still into intense healing and mind games, but this time, her secrets might be the biggest threat.

⁠Graduation Trip

A group of teens finally goes on their graduation trip after lockdown, only to get stuck in their hotel due to a COVID outbreak. Eventually, it turns out to be a hilarious, chaotic bonding experience.

The Assessment

In this movie, one must undergo certain assessments to become a parent. In this assessment, which Mia and Aaryan are put through, something far darker and deeply human is discovered.

⁠Big Mouth

In this season finale, the gang faces their fears and enters adulthood. This episode is both emotional and hilarious. It’s a warm and chaotic insight into letting go and staying close.