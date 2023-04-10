ARM’S DAAYTA 2023 VIRTUAL FINALISTS PITCH EVENT SET TO HOLD ON APRIL 14TH 2023.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) program is gearing up for its fifth edition with the finalists’ pitch event scheduled to hold virtually on April 14th, 2023. This initiative was established in 2015 by ARM, in honor of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. The initiative’s primary objective is to support young entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas that can positively impact people’s lives and the communities around them.

Some of the past winners of the initiative include –

Following a thorough review of over 450 applications from start-up entrepreneurs across Nigeria, the organizers have selected the top seven (7) outstanding companies to pitch their ideas. The committees’ goal remains focused on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. The selected startups are Cdial Limited, Moon Innovations, Natibo Technologies Nigeria Limited, Sakula Limited, StackJunior, Strich, Inc. and ThinkBikes Limited. The finalists will have the opportunity to present their pitches virtually to a panel of judges comprising respected entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals, including Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Victor Asemota, Sadiq Mohammed, Folasade Olusanya, Kola Aina, Ina Alogwu, and Tomi Davies.

The eventual winner of DAAYTA 2023, subject to the Terms & Conditions, will receive funding of ₦12,000,000 (twelve million naira) over a period of one (1) year for the following purposes:

  • Develop their business plan.
  • Complete an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • Receive a 5-month acceleration support for development of their venture through a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of ARM’s long-term goal to support and give start-ups access to new markets, the ARM Group is delighted to host another edition of DAAYTA. The virtual event is scheduled to hold on Friday, April 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM via Zoom. Interested participants can register for the event by clicking HERE.

About ARM

ARM is a leading investment management firm that provides diverse asset management services to a broad and diversified client base, including corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. Established in 1994 as an asset management firm, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most innovative and respected non-bank financial institutions focusing on Traditional Asset Management and Specialized Funds. For more details, visit www.arm.com.ng  

About TechnoVision

TechnoVision is the brand name for TechnoVision Communications Limited, a technology services company that advises clients on technology-led transformation and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa. See www.tvcng.com for more details.

