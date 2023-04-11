Buhari leaving Nigeria far better than he met it — Presidency; Obi emphasizes unity as key to fighting challenges in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari leaving Nigeria far better than he met it — Presidency

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari leaving Nigeria far better than he met it — Presidency

The Presidency announced that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made significant progress in terms of the country’s security and economy. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appeared on Channels Television program last night and said, “Buhari will be leaving Nigeria better than he met the country in 2015.”

Adesina cited the significant improvement in the country’s security under Buhari’s leadership, stating that before the President’s emergence, 17 local government areas in the northern part of the country were under the control of insurgents, but now no single council area is under their control. In response to allegations of nepotism in the appointment of security heads, Adesina defended Buhari, stating that the appointment of service chiefs and heads of security agencies cannot be subjected to ethnic balancing or federal character.

Regarding the alleged increase in deaths under Buhari’s administration, Adesina pointed out that the country witnessed the lowest number of deaths in 2022. He said, “Credit should be given to the administration because the country witnessed the lowest number of deaths in 2022.”

Adesina also highlighted the diversification of the economy under Buhari’s leadership, saying that the economy no longer relies solely on oil. He credited the administration with diversifying the economy by investing in agriculture, ICT, and manufacturing.

Adesina emphasized that Nigeria is far better off than it was in 2015, stating, “Buhari is leaving the country far better, and I said it from the beginning in 2015 we knew where Nigeria was.” He encouraged Nigerians to acknowledge the progress made and to give credit where credit is due.

As Adesina summed it up, “Let’s be factual, let’s give the government some credit please.”

Obi emphasizes unity as key to fighting challenges in Nigeria

n the face of the challenges currently facing Nigeria, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has encouraged Nigerians to persevere and not give up hope.

Obi’s message of hope comes after Nigerian-born boxers Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya recently secured victories in their respective fights.

In congratulating the champions, Obi stated, “Both champions persevered in their efforts and bounced back to reclaim their crowns- that is the true Nigerian spirit”.

He further added, “It has been dark for so long, but Nigeria’s morning will surely come if we do not give up. And like our boxing champions, we shall lift our hands in victory”.

The ex-Anambra Governor acknowledged the challenges facing the country on all fronts, stressing the need for Nigerians to unite and fight together.

“With all the challenges facing our nation on all fronts, we can only fight as one united people”, he said.

His call for unity is timely, as Nigeria currently faces a myriad of problems, including insecurity, economic instability, and political unrest.

In the keenly contested February 25 presidential poll, Obi lost to Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, while Obi finished the race with 6,101,533 votes. Both Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 6,984,520 votes, are currently challenging the poll’s outcome in court. They have called for the election to be canceled, and now all hope is on Nigeria’s judiciary to determine the case.

Buhari departs for last official visit to Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on official visit from Tuesday, 11 April to 19 April, his office has said.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement described the trip as the president’s “last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.”

He will be accompanied by his aides, Mr Shehu said.

Mr Buhari will leave office as president on 29 May after completing his two terms as president.

Rivers CP orders arrest of policeman filmed in assault video

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, has issued a directive for the immediate arrest of a police officer who was caught on video assaulting a motorist at Elibrade Junction in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The viral video shows the police officer holding a rifle with his left hand and a stick in his right hand, hitting the man repeatedly and following with two slaps to his face while ordering him to get into his car. The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed in a statement that the policeman had been arrested and is currently in detention.

She said, “The commissioner of police assures members of the public that the police officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel, and appropriate sanctions meted out, accordingly.”

The identity of the man being assaulted, and the reason for the assault, could not be ascertained as of the time of reporting. However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, assured the public that the police officers would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate sanctions would follow.

She added that the Rivers State Command is fully committed to promoting the rule of law and urged members of the public to report cases of human rights abuse and infractions through the numbers provided by the command.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with many calling for swift action to be taken against the erring officer. This incident is just one of many examples of police brutality and abuse of power by law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

As citizens continue to demand accountability and justice from those in positions of authority, it is important for law enforcement agencies to take proactive measures to ensure that their officers are properly trained and equipped to handle situations without resorting to violence.

Adesina calls Buhari’s 8-month sickness a setback

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-month sickness in 2017 as a setback to the current administration.

Adesina made this statement during a recent interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he discussed the accomplishments and legacy of the Buhari government.

When asked whether the sickness was a setback, Adesina acknowledged that “It should be because when he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March (and) went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19. About all, eight months. That sickness took eight months of his time in the office. Of course, nobody would like that. But what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound, and better than he went.”

However, Adesina highlighted that Buhari’s return to good health is a testament to his resilience and determination. “He came back whole and sound, and better than he went. We thank God for that. So, in a way, it slowed down the government because he was not around, but his coming back whole and healthy made up for whatever was lost while he was away,” Adesina stated.

During the interview, Adesina also criticized the recent comments made by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah. Adesina claimed that the Bishop’s statements were colored by politics and not based on facts.

In particular, he disagreed with Kukah’s suggestion that Buhari should sell the presidential fleet, noting that the idea was not a campaign promise made by the president during his election in 2015. “Those things don’t do credit to Father Kukah’s intellectual posture. He is somebody that we had always admired for his intellectual bent but his opinions have been coloured by politics,” Adesina stated.

Despite setbacks like the President’s sickness, Adesina remains confident in Buhari’s legacy and the achievements of his government.