2023 elections best we’ve ever had – Itse Sagay; Bola Ajibola, ex-minister of justice and former ICJ judge passes away | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 elections best we’ve ever had – Itse Sagay

enowned Professor of Law, Itse Sagay, SAN, has lauded the outcome of the February 25th presidential election in Nigeria, stating that it was credible and the best election ever conducted by politicians in the history of Nigeria. He added that the youths who have been criticising the polls lack experience with Nigeria’s electoral system.

During a Channels Television interview on Sunday, Professor Sagay highlighted three factors that contributed to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the election. He identified ethnicity, religion, and Tinubu’s capacity to organise as the factors that played significant roles in his success.

The respected legal luminary also dispelled claims of electoral manipulations, stating that there is no evidence to support such allegations. He noted that Tinubu’s win in Lagos State, which is his political stronghold, is a testament to the credibility of the polls.

In his words, “Most people who commented on the election are probably the youths who have not witnessed many elections in the history of Nigeria. This is the best election we have ever had, particularly those conducted by politicians.

“I believe this election was controlled by ethnicity, religion, and capacity to organise. If you look at the results carefully, the man who performed credibly across the board is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There is no evidence of manipulation as claimed. Can you imagine Tinubu losing in Lagos State? That shows you the extent of credibility of the polls.”

Bola Ajibola, ex-minister of justice and former ICJ judge passes away

The legal community and Nigerians at large mourn the death of Prince Bola Ajibola, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 89, according to a family source who confirmed the sad news to TheCable.

The source expressed gratitude to Allah for the life of the deceased, saying, “May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus.”

Ajibola was a prominent legal practitioner who served as Minister of Justice from 1985 to 1991 during Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime. He also served as a judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, from 1991 to 1994. In addition, he had a one-year tenure as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and was appointed the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.

The late legal icon’s contribution to Nigeria’s legal system was remarkable, and his founding of Crescent University in Abeokuta, Ogun State, is a testament to his commitment to education.

The death of Ajibola is a great loss to Nigeria, and his legacy in the legal and educational spheres will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.

JAMB to commence 2023 UTME April 25

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adjusted its timetable for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The exam was initially scheduled to begin on April 29, 2023, but has been moved forward to April 25, 2023. The mock UTME will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

JAMB’s earlier conducted 2023 mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30, 2023, was designed to test the board’s preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME, as well as give prospective candidates hands-on experience of the CBT test environment. Unfortunately, the exercise encountered technical hitches in some centres, denying some candidates the opportunity to sit the examination.

In response, JAMB has announced that the rescheduled mock examination will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to give candidates who were unable to take the test the opportunity to do so. The result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30, 2023, has been released.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the adjustment in the date of the UTME is to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments. He emphasized that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate institutions with stable academic calendars to resume as scheduled.

“The Board will continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that its candidates get the best. It, therefore, solicits the understanding of all as it delivers on its critical mandate,” Benjamin said.

I won’t disappoint – Adeleke assures Osun people

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed his gratitude to the people of Osun for their support and promised never to disappoint them.

Speaking at the annual Ramadan lecture organized in his honor, Adeleke recounted his journey to the governorship and thanked his family, friends, party people, and associates for their trust in him.

He noted that his victory at the governorship poll and subsequent landslide wins at federal and state elections were due to the uncommon love of the Osun people.

Adeleke promised to keep his electoral promises and govern with an eye on the aspirations and wishes of the people. Despite the poor state of finance inherited from his predecessor, he resolved to ensure the dividends of democracy are delivered, saying, “This is a true government of the people, for the people, and by the people.”

He also urged the people to continue praying for the state and his administration, assuring them that his programs and policies will target only the public good.

Adeleke pledged to serve truly and sincerely, saying, “Wherever the people are, that is where you will find me, my team, and my party.”

10 months after attack, Ondo Catholic Church reopens to public

St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State reopened its doors to congregants for the first time in ten months on Easter Sunday.

In the deadly attack that occurred on June 7, 2022, more than 40 worshippers were killed, and several others were injured.

Speaking at the reopening of the church, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, the Most Revered Jude Arogundade, called on the Nigerian government to take responsibility for safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens. He lamented that the government has failed to protect its citizens, and emphasized that it must take a more proactive approach to hold the culprits accountable for their actions.

“The government must wake up and show strength and courage and make sure those who carried out the evil that took place in this church and those carrying out the evils that are going on in this country are brought to book and are punished accordingly,” the bishop said.

For the returning congregants, the experience of worshipping in the same church where the deadly attack occurred was both emotional and mixed. While they thanked God for their lives, they also called on the government to address the growing insecurity in the country.

Despite the arrest of some suspects believed to have carried out the attack, it remains unclear who the actual culprits are, and why they perpetrated such a heinous act. In June, the Nigerian military arrested some suspects believed to have links to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), the same group responsible for several other attacks in Nigeria.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, who spoke after a National Security Council meeting in June, said the attack has no ethnic-religious connection and has nothing to do with religion. Nevertheless, the victims of the attack were given a mass burial on June 17, with the Ondo State government releasing the list of those affected by the incident.