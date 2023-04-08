Lampard’s return to Chelsea sees a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wolves

Frank Lampard’s return as interim Chelsea manager didn’t go as planned, as his team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Despite their star-studded lineup, the Blues have been struggling to find the back of the net this season, and their toothless attack was once again on display at Molineux.

The only goal of the game came from the boot of Matheus Nunes in the 31st minute. The Portuguese midfielder scored a stunning volley from the edge of the box, leaving Chelsea’s keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance as the ball sailed into the far corner of the net.

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea’s interim manager on Thursday, following Graham Potter’s dismissal due to a string of poor results. With only eight games remaining in the Premier League and a crucial Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid coming up, Lampard has a tough task ahead of him to turn things around.

Chelsea, who have scored only 29 goals from 30 matches this season, struggled to create chances in the first half, with only one shot on target. Although they looked much more lively after the break, they were unable to convert their possession and passing into goals.

On the other hand, Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves climbed up to 12th place in the league table, four points clear of the relegation zone. The Spanish manager will be pleased with his team’s performance, as they held on for a crucial victory against a top-tier opponent.

Overall, Lampard’s return to Chelsea has gotten off to a shaky start, but with his experience and the talent at his disposal, he’ll be looking to turn things around quickly and help the team finish the season on a high note.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 8, 2023

‘We used to be close, but we no longer talk often’- Davido opens up on relationship with Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar Davido, renowned for his Afrobeat music, has opened up about the state of his relationship with fellow musician ...

YNaija April 8, 2023

Easter in Nigeria: 6 Fun-Filled Activities to Celebrate the Season

Easter is almost upon us, and if you’re in Nigeria, it’s time to get cracking on some fun activities to ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

“Timeless” by Davido makes history as first African album to reach No.1 on US iTunes chart

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again made history with his latest album, “Timeless”. The ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, and four others named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list

Forbes Africa’s annual 30 Under 30 list has been released, highlighting 30 young businesspeople, innovators, and leaders who are driving ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Portable celebrates freedom by sharing food items on the street

Renowned Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again showcased his charitable heart following his recent release ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail