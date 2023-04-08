Lampard’s return to Chelsea sees a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wolves

Frank Lampard’s return as interim Chelsea manager didn’t go as planned, as his team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Despite their star-studded lineup, the Blues have been struggling to find the back of the net this season, and their toothless attack was once again on display at Molineux.

The only goal of the game came from the boot of Matheus Nunes in the 31st minute. The Portuguese midfielder scored a stunning volley from the edge of the box, leaving Chelsea’s keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance as the ball sailed into the far corner of the net.

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea’s interim manager on Thursday, following Graham Potter’s dismissal due to a string of poor results. With only eight games remaining in the Premier League and a crucial Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid coming up, Lampard has a tough task ahead of him to turn things around.

Chelsea, who have scored only 29 goals from 30 matches this season, struggled to create chances in the first half, with only one shot on target. Although they looked much more lively after the break, they were unable to convert their possession and passing into goals.

On the other hand, Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves climbed up to 12th place in the league table, four points clear of the relegation zone. The Spanish manager will be pleased with his team’s performance, as they held on for a crucial victory against a top-tier opponent.

Overall, Lampard’s return to Chelsea has gotten off to a shaky start, but with his experience and the talent at his disposal, he’ll be looking to turn things around quickly and help the team finish the season on a high note.