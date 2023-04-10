Enioluwa opens up on ‘relationship’ with Priscilla Ojo

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a well-known social media influencer, has opened up on his ‘relationship’ with Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. The duo’s ‘relationship’ had been the subject of rumors and speculation for a while, but Enioluwa finally put rumors to rest by sharing photos from a surprise dinner he organized for Priscilla’s birthday on April 9th.

Enioluwa shared the pictures on his Instagram page, where he declared his love for Priscilla and referred to her as his best friend.

In response, Priscilla also shared the same pictures on her page, gushing about Enioluwa’s efforts to make her happy and appreciate their friendship. The photos showed the duo happily posing together and enjoying the dinner, with Iyabo Ojo also in attendance.

Enioluwa’s post has since attracted attention and reactions from fans and followers on social media. Many have congratulated the ‘couple’, expressed their admiration for their friendship, and wished them all the best in their ‘romantic journey’.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a popular social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur known for his fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram and other social media platforms. He has a large following on social media and is recognized for his fashion sense and unique style.

Priscilla Ojo, on the other hand, is the daughter of famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and has also built a significant following on social media. She is an actress, model, and entrepreneur and is known for her fashion and beauty content on social media.