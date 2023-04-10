Ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has encouraged his supporters not to relent in their quest to create a New Nigeria that is POssible, despite the challenges they face. In a series of tweets, Obi acknowledged that most of his followers have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words.

“As we reflect on these challenges and look forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered,” he said.

Obi urged his supporters to bear these attacks as sacrifices that they are required to make in order to create a better future for themselves and their country. He assured them that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, stand with them and that the ongoing orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail.

“We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation; while underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law,” he said.

Obi also advised his supporters to be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful, saying that they should always remember the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience, but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges”.

“In all your actions and inactions, please be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful,” he said. “A New Nigeria is Indeed POssible.”