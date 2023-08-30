Basketmouth Teases Exciting Details about His Upcoming Album ‘Uburu’

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has given a sneak peek into his upcoming third studio album, titled ‘Uburu’. The album’s artwork was recently shared by the artist on social media, generating excitement among his fans.

The album is slated for release in October and Basketmouth couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, writing, “It gives you great pleasure to announce that Uburu is now ready to be heard. Oct 2023. Don’t mean to brag, but I dare you to skip a track.”

‘Uburu’ will showcase a range of artists, including Peruzzi, Reminisce, Torrian Ball, Timi Dakolo, Falz, Boj, Doctor Sett, Duncan Mighty, Shatta Wale, Bayanni, Laycon, and Lojay. This diverse lineup adds to the anticipation surrounding the album.

Interestingly, Basketmouth’s connection with music predates his comedy career. He mentioned, “Back then, I started with music, I never really left it. I just took a pause and now I am back on it but it does not affect any other thing that I’m doing because they all complement each other.”

The album’s release is in line with Basketmouth’s recent projects like ‘Flatmate’ and ‘Baba Benji’, which call for well-crafted soundtracks. As he emphasized, “I am making everything in one unit but people see it as several units but the truth is, the soundtrack complements the movies.”

‘Uburu’ follows the success of Basketmouth’s previous album ‘Horoscopes’, which came out in 2022. Moreover, his musical journey gained momentum with ‘Yabasi’, an album accompanying his comedy series ‘Papa Benji’, released in November 2020.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 29, 2023

Portable is Going on Tour in the US!

Portable, the music sensation renowned for hits like ‘Zazu,’ is all set to embark on an extensive US tour. The ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

‘Calm Down’ Breaks Yet Another Record – How Rema and Selena Gomez Delivered the Ultimate Cross-Continental Song Collaboration

In an era where cross-cultural musical collaborations are redefining the landscape of the music industry, one collaboration stands tall, capturing ...

YNaija August 25, 2023

Here’s What Nigerians Think of Burna Boy’s Album of Substance ‘I Told Them…’ So Far

Grammy-awarded artist Burna Boy has unveiled “I Told Them…”, his seventh studio album. This collection boasts 15 tracks and includes ...

YNaija August 25, 2023

Kcee, Omawumi, Timaya, and Timi Dakolo to Headline ‘Naija To The World’ Concert at The Legendary Apollo Theatre

The stage is set for an explosive showcase of Nigerian musical prowess as renowned artists Kcee, Omawumi, Timaya, and Timi ...

YNaija August 23, 2023

Nigerian Artist ‘Tems’ Reportedly Set to Grace Diddy’s First Album in 17 Years

Nigerian musical talent Tems is gearing up to make waves on a global stage yet again, this time by joining ...

YNaija August 21, 2023

O2 Arena Reckons With Asake’s Moving Tribute and Unforgettable Concert

In an evening that touched the hearts of many, Nigerian sensation Asake took the stage at the illustrious O2 Arena, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail