Basketmouth Teases Exciting Details about His Upcoming Album ‘Uburu’

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has given a sneak peek into his upcoming third studio album, titled ‘Uburu’. The album’s artwork was recently shared by the artist on social media, generating excitement among his fans.

The album is slated for release in October and Basketmouth couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, writing, “It gives you great pleasure to announce that Uburu is now ready to be heard. Oct 2023. Don’t mean to brag, but I dare you to skip a track.”

‘Uburu’ will showcase a range of artists, including Peruzzi, Reminisce, Torrian Ball, Timi Dakolo, Falz, Boj, Doctor Sett, Duncan Mighty, Shatta Wale, Bayanni, Laycon, and Lojay. This diverse lineup adds to the anticipation surrounding the album.

Interestingly, Basketmouth’s connection with music predates his comedy career. He mentioned, “Back then, I started with music, I never really left it. I just took a pause and now I am back on it but it does not affect any other thing that I’m doing because they all complement each other.”

The album’s release is in line with Basketmouth’s recent projects like ‘Flatmate’ and ‘Baba Benji’, which call for well-crafted soundtracks. As he emphasized, “I am making everything in one unit but people see it as several units but the truth is, the soundtrack complements the movies.”

‘Uburu’ follows the success of Basketmouth’s previous album ‘Horoscopes’, which came out in 2022. Moreover, his musical journey gained momentum with ‘Yabasi’, an album accompanying his comedy series ‘Papa Benji’, released in November 2020.