Not every relationship must end in marriage – Timaya

According to Timaya, the Nigerian singer, not every romantic relationship must result in marriage. During an interview with ‘Eve’s Eye’, the musician admitted to having a partner but stated that he’s not yet ready to tie the knot.

In addition, Timaya confessed that he doesn’t appreciate being surrounded by a large number of women and expressed concern about how to handle them all, given his low tolerance for drama.

“I’m not married, I have a girlfriend. I’m not that kind of man. What am I doing with plenty women? I’m not a confused man, I can’t bear drama,” he said.

He added, “I’ve dated girls that when they wake up in the morning, they’ll be like, ‘What are we doing?’ And I’m chilled, we’re having fun, and the next thing you pop up that question. The last one that asked me that before I started dating my girlfriend…. we’ve been good. She just woke up one morning and asked me, ‘Where are we going to?’ And I just told her, ‘I don’t know. Am I a GPS? I don’t get it.”

He believes women should understand that not all relationships must end in marriage. Additionally, he contended that marriage would become monotonous if it occurred before the guy was ready.

In his words, “They always ask that. But not every relationship has to lead to marriage. I’m not ready. You know, you need to understand. If a man is not ready… sometimes, these women leave what is important to go discuss things that are not important. Marriage is always not the endpoint. Even if it gets to that point, it becomes boring when you’re not ready.”

