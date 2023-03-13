FAAN announces eight weeks closure of two Lagos airport runways for maintenance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that runways 18R and 36L will be closed for maintenance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Monday, FAAN disclosed this via a tweet.

According to the agency, work on the runways will take eight weeks.

The taxiway B-18L would be used for all flight operations, ensuring that normal airline operations would not be affected.’

“This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to carried out,” the statement reads.

“Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations.”

Checks on NOTAM, a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, show that the runaways have already been closed and are scheduled to be opened in May 2022.

In June 2022, the agency closed runways 18L/36R of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), for renovation for 90 days.

During the period the runways were closed, airline operators said they incurred huge losses due to the shutdown, despite assurances by FAAN that operations would not be affected.

