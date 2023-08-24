Elevator Tragedy: Unfit Elevator Blamed for Doctor’s Demise; Tobi Amusan Secures Spot in 100m Hurdles Final at World Championships | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Elevator Tragedy: Unfit Elevator Blamed for Doctor’s Demise

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has uncovered distressing negligence in the case of Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor who tragically lost her life due to an unfit elevator at General Hospital, Lagos Island. The NMA formed an investigative panel led by Saheed Babajide, revealing shocking findings.

The panel determined that the elevator involved in the incident posed a severe risk, emphasizing it “ought not to have been put to use to avoid endangering lives.” Two house officers disclosed that the lift systems had long been unsatisfactory. Furthermore, the hospital lacked a credible maintenance structure for the elevators.

The incident also shed light on inadequate emergency response, as Diaso remained trapped for about an hour. The panel highlighted a lack of professional standards in the lift’s provision. Consequently, the panel recommends involving qualified experts in asset design, supervision, and installation, as well as regular maintenance certified by professionals.

Safety training and drills for equipment operators are stressed, along with a comprehensive investigation of stakeholders and contractors involved. The panel’s poignant suggestion is to commemorate Diaso’s memory by naming the house officers’ quarters after her.

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, defending world titleholder Tobi Amusan showcased her prowess on Wednesday, securing a spot in the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite a slow start from lane seven, Amusan demonstrated her exceptional speed and agility, clinching victory in the second semi-final. With eyes set on Thursday’s final race, the tenacious athlete is poised to defend the title she claimed last year in Oregon.

Amusan’s journey to the final was marked by challenges, as she was only recently cleared to compete following allegations of breaking anti-doping rules. Undeterred, the Nigerian athlete powered through, emerging as a semi-final victor with a remarkable time of 12.56 seconds.

Throughout the semi-final, Amusan faced formidable competition from the rising Jamaican star, Ackera Nugent. Nugent surged ahead in the early stages, keeping Amusan on her toes. However, in a thrilling conclusion, Amusan managed to snatch victory at the finish line, leaving Nugent in her wake.

Nugent, the reigning NCAA Champion, displayed her own exceptional abilities, clocking in at 12.60 seconds. Her impressive performance earned her the second position in the semi-final.

Amidst swirling speculations, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has firmly refuted reports suggesting that he acquired a N300 million Armoured Lexus car upon assuming office. Speaking candidly on Wednesday during his visit to the Abuja Light Rail, Wike dispelled the rumors, urging reporters to physically assess his car to ascertain its authenticity.

The former governor of Rivers State unequivocally stated that he has not engaged in any discussions or meetings with FCT Administration officials, let alone endorsed a luxury car acquisition for himself. He urged caution against disseminating inaccurate information that could tarnish reputations.

Wike addressed the situation, asserting, “We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media; how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300m that I am using. So, I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car.”

With a straightforward demeanor, Wike emphasized that his vehicle was not a bulletproof car, contrary to the rumors circulating. He urged precision in reporting, underlining the importance of accuracy and responsible journalism.

Setting the record straight, he clarified, “When I came, the Permanent Secretary said they have a car for us, and the car we use is this. I have never approved any car to be bought and I have not used an official bulletproof car. Whether I have cars as governor? Yes, as a governor, what do you expect I should have what? But, I am not using bulletproof car as FCT minister, so we should report the right thing, and not destroy ourselves.”

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has announced plans to amend the constitution in an effort to enhance women’s representation in the Nigerian parliament. Speaking at the international conference on women in governance organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Wednesday, Abbas reiterated the commitment to addressing the gender imbalance in politics.

Abbas acknowledged the underrepresentation of women in politics and governance and expressed regret over the rejection of gender bills during the previous assembly. He assured Nigerians that the 10th House of Representatives is dedicated to rectifying this disparity and increasing women’s involvement in decision-making processes.

“We understand the frustration of women following the rejection of the gender bill in the 9th House of Representatives,” Abbas stated. He emphasized that the 10th House intends to revisit the gender bill as part of its legislative agenda, collaborating with stakeholders to create a law that benefits women and all Nigerians while enhancing governance in the nation.

Highlighting the significance of men advocating for women’s inclusion in governance, Abbas explained, “What this means is that men must lead the drive for women’s inclusion in governance, after all, it is men who shut the door. They have to open it and allow the women to enter.”

Abbas emphasized that gender equality, particularly the political representation of women, is a pivotal global concern, and Nigeria should align with this broader movement. He underscored the urgency of addressing the “lagging progress in political inclusion” for women in Nigeria, noting that many countries around the world have successfully advanced in this area.

Katsina State Government has dispelled claims of receiving N5 billion for grain procurement and distribution, clarifying that the actual amount received from the federal government’s palliative program was N2 billion. The State Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Home Affairs, Mr. Bala Salisu-Zango, provided these details during a press briefing, emphasizing the responsible use of the disbursed amount.

Mr. Salisu-Zango explained that the N2 billion had already been employed to procure essential goods, which were then distributed to alleviate the plight of the state’s populace. The commissioner highlighted that the federal government’s initial plan was to allocate N5 billion for acquiring rice, maize, and fertilizers for distribution across various states.

However, through collaborative consultations with state governors, it was collectively decided to directly allocate the funds to states. This strategic move aimed to expedite the procurement process and stimulate local economies. Consequently, the funds were designated specifically for rice and maize acquisition.

Furthermore, the commissioner disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria had been directed to provide the funds as a soft loan, with the federal government shouldering 52% of the repayment responsibility and states contributing 48%, disbursed over a span of 12 months.

Salisu-Zango affirmed that Katsina State, under the leadership of Governor Dikko Radda, had effectively utilized the N2 billion received. This led to the procurement of 40,000 bags of rice, intended for distribution across each of the state’s polling units.

In addition, he highlighted Governor Radda’s prior directive to local government councils, compelling them to distribute maize to citizens without charge, an initiative that has already been executed.

Amidst the clarifications, the citizens of Katsina State were reassured by Salisu-Zango, who conveyed the government’s intention to remain transparent and diligent in handling the palliative funds. He affirmed that once the next tranche of funds is received from the federal government, the state government will proceed to procure maize and facilitate equitable distribution.