Diezani Alison-Madueke Charged with Bribery Offences – UK Police; Peter Obi Affirms Labour Party’s Potential to Transform Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Diezani Alison-Madueke Charged with Bribery Offences – UK Police

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former President of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been formally charged with bribery offenses linked to her tenure as Nigeria’s oil minister, as confirmed by the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) on Tuesday.

Alison-Madueke, 63, has remained on bail since her initial arrest in London back in October 2015. It has been established that she is scheduled to make a court appearance in the British capital on October 2, as disclosed by the NCA.

The legal proceedings follow her staunch declaration, shortly after the initial arrest, via her family’s legal representative, that she would vehemently contest the allegations of corruption that have cast a shadow over her reputation both during and subsequent to her service in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Serving from 2010 to 2015, Alison-Madueke etched her name in history as Nigeria’s first-ever female oil minister and, in a groundbreaking achievement, as the inaugural female president of the global oil juggernaut, OPEC.

Andy Kelly, the head of NCA’s international corruption unit, conveyed in a statement, “Our suspicion revolves around Diezani Alison-Madueke’s suspected exploitation of her authority in Nigeria, leading to the acceptance of substantial financial incentives in exchange for the awarding of multi-million pound contracts.”

Intricacies of the case outline a series of purported benefits that Alison-Madueke is believed to have received, including cash amounts exceeding £100,000 ($127,000), chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, opulent family vacations, and utilization rights to multiple prime properties across London.

The scope of charges extends to encompass further financial gains encompassing furnishings, property renovations, staffing provisions for the residences, funding of private school tuition, as well as offerings from renowned luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Andy Kelly emphasized the grave implications of bribery, stating, “Bribery, as a form of corruption, permeates society and empowers grave criminal undertakings, with particularly dire consequences for developing nations. The charges against Alison-Madueke mark a pivotal juncture in an intricate, far-reaching international investigation.”

Living in the upscale neighborhood of St John’s Wood in North London since her initial detainment, Alison-Madueke has also been contending with breast cancer, having undergone chemotherapy treatments – a detail that has emerged through her family.

At the time of the initial arrest, NCA had confirmed the detention of five individuals in London as part of a probe into international corruption, although identities were withheld.

Subsequent to this development, the government of Muhammadu Buhari, Jonathan’s successor, officially acknowledged Alison-Madueke’s arrest and affirmed its commitment to close cooperation with British authorities through its law enforcement agencies.

The NCA highlighted the significant achievement of freezing assets worth millions of pounds pertinent to the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in March, this agency, responsible for tackling organized and international crime, collaborated with the US Department of Justice by providing substantial evidence that ultimately led to the recovery of assets valued at $53.1 million, purportedly linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corrupt practices.

Peter Obi Affirms Labour Party’s Potential to Transform Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate representing the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has emphatically restated that his party is well-equipped to usher in positive change for Nigeria.

Addressing a gathering in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Tuesday, Obi’s remarks came during the launch of the Labour Party’s campaign for the state’s gubernatorial candidate, Athan Achonu.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, asserted that his presence at the campaign kickoff, alongside other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, serves as a definitive indication that Athan Achonu is the sole legitimate gubernatorial candidate for the November 11 elections in Imo State.

This assertion was made by Obi at the Kanu Nwanwko Sports Complex in Owerri, amidst a backdrop of enthusiastic supporters of the party. Notable figures in attendance included Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Achonu himself, and other key members of the party’s NEC.

Throughout the event, prominent party leaders took the podium to stress the importance of casting votes in favor of the Labour Party within the state. These leaders also sought to dispel any confusion surrounding the rightful candidate for the forthcoming poll.

Reiterating his confidence in the party’s potential, Obi underscored that the Labour Party is fully equipped to steer the country’s trajectory towards improvement. He extended an appeal to the residents of Imo State to rally behind the Labour Party in the upcoming election.

Athan Achonu, addressing the audience in the Igbo Language, outlined his priorities if elected as governor. Among his goals are addressing security concerns, generating employment opportunities for the youth, and establishing local government autonomy.

In the midst of these affirmations, a group of Labour Party youth and supporters congregated around the venue, engaging in spirited chants and brandishing placards bearing various inscriptions. Their demonstration was directed against the legitimacy and candidacy of Athan Achonu.

According to this dissenting group, the rightful candidate for the Labour Party in the November gubernatorial election remains a subject of contention within the judicial system. Citing the most recent decision from the Court of Appeal in Abuja, they contested Achonu’s legitimacy and instead claimed that Ikechukwu Ukaegbu emerged as the authentic candidate after winning the party’s primary in the state.

These protesters called upon Peter Obi to reconsider his endorsement of Athan Achonu and to comply with court orders in determining the party’s legitimate candidate.

Bisoye Coker-Odusote Appointed Acting DG of NIMC

President Bola Tinubu has taken a series of decisive administrative steps, including appointing Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). This move underscores a strategic shift in leadership within crucial governmental bodies.

According to the statement released by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, Coker-Odusote’s tenure as the Acting DG will encompass a 90-day term, commencing from August 24, 2023. Following this introductory period, a comprehensive four-year term is slated to commence, solidifying her role as the substantive NIMC DG as of November 24, 2023.

In tandem with these changes, President Tinubu has directed the initiation of a 90-day pre-retirement leave for the outgoing NIMC DG, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, with an effective start date of August 24, 2023. This leaves room for his official retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has enacted a pivotal shift within the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), appointing Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to the esteemed position of Director. This decision follows the expiration of Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi’s tenure as the former DTAC Director/CEO.

The transition in leadership within NIMC and DTAC is set to take immediate effect.

Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful, Nobody Wants War – Abdulsalami

Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former Head of State of Nigeria and special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has conveyed the fruitfulness of his delegation’s recent meeting with coup leaders in Niger Republic over the weekend.

In a briefing to ECOWAS Chairperson and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, Abdulsalami highlighted the pivotal role of diplomacy in restoring the democratically elected government of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Speaking to the press following the meeting at Aso Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Abdulsalami emphasized the aversion to war and expressed optimism in the potential success of diplomatic efforts.

“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State have made me an envoy to Niger Republic, and over the weekend, we were there to see the military leaders and discuss finding a solution to the current situation,” said Abdulsalami. “Our visit to Niger was productive. It has opened a path for dialogue, and we are hopeful that we will make progress.”

He further added, “We have begun discussions; they presented their points, and I presented mine. I will report to the ECOWAS chairperson, and he will consult with his counterparts. We are optimistic that diplomacy will prevail. Nobody wants war; it doesn’t benefit anyone. Our leaders have affirmed that if all else fails, and I don’t believe it will, we will find a way out of this situation.”

The coup leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, had declared that the junta would transition to civilian rule within three years, a move rejected by ECOWAS.

Amidst these developments, the African Union has suspended Niger Republic due to the ongoing crisis.

The coup, which occurred on July 26, led ECOWAS to issue threats of force to reinstate President Bazoum. While the regional bloc is prepared to deploy a “standby force” as a last resort, it remains committed to exploring diplomatic avenues for resolution.

The situation has sparked international concerns, particularly given the rising jihadist insurgencies linked to groups like Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel region. Niger Republic is the fourth West African nation to experience a coup since 2020, following Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

This particular coup marks the fifth in Niger’s history since gaining independence from France in 1960. President Bazoum’s 2021 election was a pivotal moment, ushering in the country’s first peaceful transition of power.

Bazoum and his family have been held at the presidential residence since the coup, raising international apprehension about their well-being under detention.

‘We Mean Well For This Country, Be Patient’, Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

First Lady Remi Tinubu has once again urged the Nigerian populace to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, asserting that the government’s intentions are focused on the country’s welfare and growth.

In a statement released on Tuesday by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to transcend the current circumstances and look toward the larger vision for the nation.

Her message was conveyed while receiving a delegation comprising the Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, led by Mrs. Oghogho Musa, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of the Defence and Police Wives Association.

Assuring the delegation, the President’s wife conveyed that the Tinubu administration is dedicated to mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal until the positive outcomes of this policy become tangible.

She stated, “We will seek your support through your various associations to reach out to women in the barracks. We want to reassure them that our intentions for this country are noble and that they should remain patient. We are committed to alleviating the effects of the subsidy removal, believing that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mrs. Tinubu emphasized the pursuit of a greater Nigeria, a legacy that will benefit both present and future generations. She highlighted the aspiration for enhanced national unity and prosperity.

Leading the delegation, Mrs. Musa affirmed that the various associations under the Defence and Police Officers Wives are eager to collaborate with Mrs. Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative across various domains.

As a culmination of the event, the First Lady was honored as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, a recognition of her role and dedication to fostering positive initiatives within these communities.