‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nigerian Star Oyin Oladejo Takes the Lead in Revenge Drama ‘Orah’

Oyin Oladejo, a talented Nigerian-Canadian artist, takes center stage in the revenge drama “Orah,” portraying the role of an illegal immigrant who works as a taxi driver in Canada.

The storyline follows Orah Madukaku, who fled to Canada after committing a crime in Nigeria. Returning 17 years later as an undocumented immigrant, she finds employment as a taxi driver for an attorney and his Nigerian client, Bami Hazar. Together, they become involved in international money laundering to reunite Orah with her son in Canada. However, when Hazar orders the murder of Orah’s son, their relationship takes a dark turn, setting off a journey of retribution.

The film boasts a distinguished ensemble cast, featuring Agape Mngomezulu, O.C Ukeje, Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Morgan Bedard, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Oris Erhuero, Christopher Seivright, and Femi Lawson, each contributing their talents to bring the story to life.

Oyin Oladejo, recognized for her role in the acclaimed TV series “Star Trek: Discovery,” has a background that traverses continents. Having made the transition from Nigeria to Canada in 2001, Oladejo pursued her studies in Theatre Arts in Toronto. Her portrayal in “Star Trek: Discovery” garnered her recognition and applause, setting her on an upward trajectory in her acting career.

Behind the scenes, “Orah” emerged as a collaborative effort between Lonzo Nzekwe, Floyd Kane, and Amos Adetuyi, pooling their talents to both write and produce the film. The film’s production journey spanned two continents – Ontario, Canada, and Lagos, Nigeria – capturing the essence of the story’s cross-border narrative.

Directing this ambitious project is Lonzo Nzekwe, a filmmaker of Nigerian origin who has been instrumental in creating transnational Nigerian content. Nzekwe’s repertoire includes works like “Anchor Baby” and “Meet The Parents,” and his impact extends beyond the silver screen. He co-founded the first black-owned 24-hour Canadian television network, FEVA TV.

As “Orah” unfolds its gripping narrative of revenge and the pursuit of justice, audiences eagerly await its release. The details of how the film will be distributed are yet to be revealed.

