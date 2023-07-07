Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta Over Threads App Launch; Tinubu Approves Sustained Plans for 2023 National Census, New Date Expected | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta Over Threads App Launch

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta Over Threads App Launch

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Twitter has threatened to sue Meta, the parent company of Instagram, just hours after the launch of their new app, Threads. The Instagram parent company hopes that Threads will outshine the struggling social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

A letter from Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and published by online news outlet Semafor, accuses Meta of engaging in the “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” The letter further alleges that Meta has hired numerous former Twitter employees who had access to confidential information and trade secrets.

Threads poses as the most significant challenger to Musk’s Twitter yet, as other potential competitors have failed to replace the global social media platform, despite its recent struggles.

The rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems to intensify with this latest move, as the two multibillionaires have even agreed to meet for a hand-to-hand combat cage match.

In a surprising move, Zuckerberg, in his first tweet in over a decade, posted a Spiderman pointing at Spiderman meme, seemingly drawing attention to the similarities between Threads and Twitter.

Threads was launched on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, and it quickly gained traction, with over 30 million downloads within a few hours, according to Zuckerberg. He expressed excitement about the app’s potential, acknowledging that there is still a lot of work to be done to develop it further.

Notably, several high-profile accounts, including those of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Hugh Jackman, and media outlets like The Washington Post and The Economist, were already active on Threads.

Zuckerberg expressed his vision for Threads, stating, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”

While Twitter boasts over 200 million daily users, Meta’s Threads aims to capture a massive user base and establish itself as a prominent platform for public conversations.

Tinubu Approves Sustained Plans for 2023 National Census, New Date Expected

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu has given his approval to ensure the continuity of plans for the highly anticipated 2023 national census. However, the President is anticipated to announce a fresh date for the national population and housing census.

This decision comes after the initial date for the census, scheduled for April of this year, was indefinitely postponed. Nasir Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), shared this update during a briefing with State House Correspondents at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The visit provided the Commission with an invaluable opportunity to present their comprehensive report to the President. Kwarra mentioned that the President will thoroughly review the report and make an informed decision regarding the nationwide execution of the census.

Moreover, Kwarra hinted that the Commission might need to request additional funding, emphasizing that the longer the census is delayed, the higher the likelihood of facing financial constraints.

“We briefed him fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

“So we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we’ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us.

“But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this, for also realising the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development”, he said.

President Tinubu Urges National Assembly to Confirm New Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a request to the National Assembly, urging them to confirm the appointment of the newly appointed service chiefs. The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read the president’s request during the plenary session on Thursday.

Following the retirement of the service chiefs who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu appointed new leaders to oversee the nation’s security. The appointed service chiefs are Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, and Hassan Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.

In his letter to the National Assembly, President Tinubu invoked Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, emphasizing the importance of confirming the nominees. He highlighted the current security situation in the country and the need for the legislature and the executive to collaborate closely to ensure a well-protected nation. The president expressed his expectation that the house of representatives would provide expeditious consideration and confirmation for the nominees.

This request for confirmation underscores the president’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence architecture and ensuring optimal performance from the military. It now falls upon the National Assembly to review and approve the appointment of the service chiefs, taking into account the crucial role they will play in addressing the security challenges faced by the country.

Kano State Makes History with Appointment of Dije Aboki as First Female Chief Judge

Kano State witnessed a historic moment on Thursday as the House of Assembly confirmed the appointment of Dije Aboki as the first female Chief Judge of the state. The confirmation came after Governor Abba Yusuf’s letter of appointment was presented to the Assembly during the plenary session, read by Speaker Ismail Falgore.

Aboki’s journey to the position of Chief Judge began in March when she was initially appointed as the Acting Chief Judge by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Her appointment is seen as a significant milestone, breaking barriers and paving the way for more women to hold top judicial positions in the state.

Speaker Falgore expressed his commendation for Aboki’s appointment and urged her to continue her dedicated service to the judiciary. He stated, “We congratulate Dije Aboki on this historic appointment. We believe that her wealth of experience and professionalism will contribute to the development and growth of our state’s legal system. We urge her to remain dedicated to her duties and work collaboratively with the government to enhance the progress of Kano State.”

The confirmation of Aboki’s appointment followed a screening exercise conducted by Speaker Falgore, during which three commissioner nominees—namely Ibrahim Fagge, Ibrahim Namadi, and Amina Abdullahi-Sani—were also approved. Speaker Falgore emphasized the importance of these nominees complementing the government’s efforts in advancing the development agenda of Kano State.

This historic appointment marks a significant step forward in promoting gender equality and diversity within the judiciary, highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and progressive legal system.

Fayose Vows to Hold Tinubu Accountable for Campaign Promises

Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has made it clear that he will not hesitate to speak out if President Bola Tinubu fails to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians. After a meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa, Fayose expressed his determination not to shy away from voicing concerns when things go wrong.

Addressing reporters, Fayose stated, “If Asiwaju turns back on his promises, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk. I am not timid, and I do not shy away from facing challenges.” His remarks underscore his commitment to holding leaders accountable for their words and actions.

Despite his stance, Fayose clarified that he is not desperate to secure a position in Tinubu’s administration. However, he expressed his willingness to support the government in delivering on its promises.

Emphasizing his party affiliation, Fayose asserted, “I will never be a member of the APC. I am a PDP man. If anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t engage in partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home.”

Fayose highlighted the significance of serving the nation beyond party lines, stating, “Nigeria is bigger than all political parties and interest groups. You don’t have to hold an appointment to make a difference. With a population of about 200 million, we all can’t be appointed. Whosoever makes it, whether in the APC or in the pursuit of a government of national unity, it’s all about service.”