Tiwa Savage Makes History as First Female Afrobeats Artist to Headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian music sensation, has etched her name in the annals of history as she becomes the first female Afrobeats artist to headline the prestigious Wembley Arena in the UK. Since her debut in the early 2010s, Tiwa Savage has captivated audiences with her chart-topping singles, earning numerous accolades and amassing millions of fans worldwide.

In a recent appearance on The Good Morning Britain Show, Tiwa Savage opened up about her remarkable journey to superstardom, emphasizing the profound influence of her Nigerian roots on her music. She shared insights about her experiences, including the honor of performing at Prince Charles’ coronation ceremony, where she became the first Nigerian artist to grace such a prestigious stage.

Discussing the global rise of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage highlighted the deep-rooted connection of the genre to black music history. She emphasized that Afrobeats’ international acclaim is a full circle, as it traces its origins back to the African slaves who played a pivotal role in the birth of other influential genres like Hip Hop and Soul.

Born in Nigeria and spending her formative years there before moving to the UK for secondary and university education, Tiwa Savage expressed how her Nigerian heritage is an integral part of her musical identity. She seamlessly blends English and Yoruba, a Nigerian language, in her music to showcase the dual influences that shape her artistry.

Now, Tiwa Savage is poised to make history once again with her highly anticipated headline performance at the Wembley OVO Arena on November 26, 2023. Promising an unforgettable show, she is set to captivate audiences with her mesmerizing talent and undeniable stage presence.