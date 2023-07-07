Cameroonian Woman Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Longest Sex Marathon, Makes Call for Capable Volunteers

In a bold and audacious move, Danny Zara, a spirited Cameroonian woman, has recently announced her ambitious quest to achieve a remarkable feat – setting a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest sex marathon.

Zara took to Facebook to share her intentions, revealing her plan to engage in continuous sexual intercourse for an astounding 200 hours.

Undeterred by the challenge ahead, Zara expressed her desire to involve capable individuals who are willing to join her in this groundbreaking endeavor.

She emphasized that the Guinness World Record organization is fully aware of her proposed attempt, which is scheduled to commence on July 17 and culminate on July 25.

Calling upon the support of her fellow Cameroonians, Zara asserted, “Planet Cameroon, the time has come for you to rally behind one of your own, enabling us to bring this coveted record to our country. Let us showcase our strength and resilience, without relying on assistance from other nations. Special thanks to Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice, my unwavering defense team.”

To make her vision a reality, Zara now seeks volunteers, particularly male participants, who are ready to step forward and be part of this extraordinary project.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer themselves for this project to be carried out Your girl is Loyal,” she concluded