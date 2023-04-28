Opposition parties lost presidential poll due to overconfidence, complacency – Buhari; Petrol subsidy removal temporarily suspended by FG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Opposition parties lost presidential poll due to overconfidence, complacency – Buhari

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Opposition parties lost presidential poll due to overconfidence, complacency – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the opposition parties of complacency, overconfidence, and bad tactical moves that led to their loss in the presidential election. He spoke during a meeting with APC governors in Abuja, where he emphasized that the APC blended confidence with caution and worked hard to win the election.

According to President Buhari, the opposition parties were basking in false hope and already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. He criticized their inability to accept defeat, which caused problems within their camp.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us? An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is that the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?” he said.

President Buhari urged the governors to continue addressing critical issues among themselves and solving problems openly. He emphasized that open discussions will help them survive politically.

“Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria, you (governors) have a program to meet regularly and to discuss issues and how to maintain the party nationwide,” he said.

Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, thanked the president for the leadership he has given to the party and the nation. He congratulated the president for the successes achieved by the APC in the presidential, senatorial, and house of representatives elections, adding that the victories would not have been possible without his support.

“History will remember you kindly. Around the world, the election is being celebrated because of the turbulence in the region and in the developing world, all courtesy of your leadership. We won by sheer hard work, the same thing you have always encouraged us to do. We thank you immensely for everything,” Bagudu said.

Petrol subsidy removal temporarily suspended by FG

The National Economic Council (NEC), which is presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has agreed to temporarily suspend the removal of petrol subsidy.

The decision comes two months before the scheduled time for the removal of the costly petrol subsidy.

The council has, however, decided that all preparatory work should continue in consultation with the states and other key stakeholders, including representatives of the incoming administration.

Last year, following a N3.35 trillion subsidy budget, the federal government announced that it would stop under-recovery payments in June 2023.

Speaking at the NEC forum on Thursday, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that the proposed removal of subsidy should not be implemented now.

NEC has agreed to form an expanded committee that will look at the process for subsidy removal, including determining the exact time and measures that need to be taken to support the poor and vulnerable, as well as the alternatives that will be put in place.

This committee will also work on ensuring there is sufficient supply of petroleum products in the country. Ahmed said that NEC agreed that the subsidy should be removed very quickly, but that it has to be done in such a way that the impact is mitigated on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“The cost is not only efficient but is also not sustainable, and when the time comes for removal, the removal will be done once and for all,” Ahmed said.

The 2023 budget made provision for subsidy only up to June this year. Additionally, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) requires that all petroleum products must be deregulated 18 months after the effective date of the PM’s removal, and that period is also up to June 2023.

Ahmed added that if the determination is made that the period needs to be extended beyond June, the appropriation act or PIA may have to be amended.

The federal government secured $800 million from the World Bank on April 5, as part of its post-subsidy palliative plans.

NAF to airlift Nigerian evacuees from Sudan starting Friday – FG announces

Amid the crisis rocking Sudan, the Federal Government has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will commence the airlifting of Nigerian evacuees from Egypt on Friday.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace and other Airlines have received clearance to fly to Egypt. The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja tomorrow, 28th April, 2023 to commence the airlifting of the evacuees,” said Amb. Janet Olisa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government also said arrangements are being concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in other countries neighbouring Sudan.

See full statement:

JOINT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (MFA) AND THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS, DISASTER MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT (FMHADMSD) ON THE EVACUATION OF NIGERIANS CAUGHT UP IN THE ON-GOING CRISIS IN SUDAN

Issued at Abuja, Nigeria on 27th April, 2023

The Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development convened a Situation Room on the Evacuation of Nigerian nationals from Sudan chaired by the Permanent Secretary FMHADMSD, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, mni, NPOM, meets daily. This followed the lingering crisis in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RAF)

Members of the Situation Room include Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Office of the Chief of Staff, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Other members include the various Nigerian Foreign Missions relevant to the evacuation exercise.

Seizing the window of the three (3) day United States negotiated ceasefire in Sudan, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR approved the immediate deployment of both human and financial resources towards the evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Consequently, forty (40) buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt, which is one of the identified safe reception borders. As at the time of the release of this statement, the 1st batch of buses had already departed Khartoum.

The Nigerian Mission in Egypt is liaising with the Egyptian Authorities to facilitate the evacuation exercise, by providing emergency entry documents and holding shelters, until the stranded Nigerian are airlifted back to Nigeria.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Peace and other Airlines have received clearance to fly to Egypt. The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja tomorrow, 28th April, 2023 to commence the airlifting of the evacuees. Similarly, arrangements are being concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in other countries neighbouring Sudan.

Some Nigerian students who found their way to the Ethiopian border on 22nd April, 2023 and got stranded were allowed entry into Ethiopia on 24th April, 2023 following the intervention of some Nigerian leaders. The students are safe and in good condition and have already made personal travel arrangements to return to Nigeria.

Similarly, another group of Nigerians assisted by the Government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived Jeddah and are being taken care of by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Nigerian Embassy in KSA. Arrangements are being made to bring them back home safely.

The initial hitches encountered during the commencement of the exercise, including incidents of bus drivers stopping in the desert due to non-payment have been resolved. The buses have continued towards the Egyptian border. The evacuation exercise is progressing and will continue until all stranded Nigerians are brought back home safely.

Signed:

Amb. Janet Olisa, OON

Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, MFA

Signed

Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo mni, NPOM Permanent Secretary

FMHADMSD

Apapa denies withdrawing Obi’s petitions from Tribunal

The factional leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has denied reports that he approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to withdraw the petition filed by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Apapa’s position was disclosed by the National Working Committee loyal to him.

The faction’s Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, released a statement describing the accusation as a “deliberate falsehood”.

In response to a previous alarm raised by the faction loyal to the embattled chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, Apapa stated that Abure had been restrained by the Abuja High Court over confirmed allegations of forgery of Court seal and others.

Apapa challenged Abure to produce a copy of the letter signed by either him or the Secretary to seek the withdrawal of the petition at the tribunal, adding that he and his team would not be intimidated by “these wicked lies”.

Adamu assures Nigerians of Tinubu’s readiness to work

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rejuvenated and ready to take office come May 29.

Adamu made the statement while receiving a delegation from The Natives, a pro-Nigeria group, at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday. The delegation was there to reaffirm their confidence in the APC’s choice of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

Adamu also expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Nigerians in supporting the APC during the last election, and called on them to continue supporting the party and the incoming government.

He said, “We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. The APC wants your support to ensuring that our transition is smooth and peaceful. We want President Muhammadu to hand over safely by the end of May, 29. Buhari has led us to this victory. And one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit.”

Adamu had visited Tinubu the previous day, alongside some members of the National Working Committee of the APC, at the Defence House. He assured Nigerians that Tinubu is hale and hearty and is ready to work. Adamu thanked God that Tinubu returned from his vacation in good health.