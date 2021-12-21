Going to Southeast Nigeria? See the 10 best hotels you should visit

For those who use restaurants, hotels, visit shopping centres and amusement parks, the experience comes in different forms. People who use hotels in southeast Nigeria can testify to the amazing experience they go home with.

We may not be able to count the number of hotels in southeast Nigeria, even if we tried, this is why we made this list to make it easy for you.

See the 10 hotels in southeast Nigeria underlisted:

The Gates Hotel

The Gates Hotel is an excellent 5-star hotel located about 10 minutes away from the Enugu International Airport. Experience the Village Court Bar behind, the luxury Apartments, the Trans-Ekulu River passing behind it, the sweet natural sound and scenery. The hotel also provides a live band that performs local and foreign music every Monday to Sunday from 9:00 PM to 1:30 AM.

Location: 13 Peacock Drive, Zoo Estate, G.R.A, Enugu.

Ibiza Hotel and Resorts

IBIZA Hotel & Resorts is top-notch hotel accommodation in Aba, with luxurious facilities, complete and standard amenities, delicious foods and varieties of drinks, complete with a swimming pool, that all come with excellent customer service.

Location: 129 Okigwe Road, Aba, Abia.

BON Hotel Smith City

BON Hotel Smith City Awka is equipped with a total of 59 rooms, ideal for any type of traveller. From deluxe and executive rooms to a presidential apartment with three bedrooms, the hotel caters to those travelling solo for business, or groups travelling together. Hotel facilities include a swimming pool, restaurant, room service, gym, indoor and outdoor bar open 24 hours a day and two conference rooms.

Location: 4 Club Road (Abakaliki Street) Iyiagu Estate, Awka, Anambra.

Blossom Height Unique Hotel

Blossom Height Unique Hotel offers its guests an outdoor pool and a fitness centre. The 23-room hotel has a restaurant and places you 1.7 miles (2.7 km) from Abakaliki Township Stadium.

Location: 16b Goddy Ogbaga Avenue, Ntezi Abba 480211, Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

Rento Hotel and Suites

Rento Hotel and Suites is your home away from home. It is also a business and leisure hotel. Rento Hotel and suites features spacious luxury presidential rooms, deluxe and exclusive rooms, and single and standard rooms for any kind of stay. The rooms and suites have free Wifi, a 24/7 onsite power source, a swimming pool and chill spot, a gym, different conference and meeting rooms for customers to hold meetings and conferences with staff or friends.

Location: Plot F/27 Housing Area B, New Owerri, Imo.

Dolly Hills Hotel

From the Studio room to the Presidential suite, staying at Dolly Hills Hotel guarantees guests a tranquil retreat from the day’s activities and redefines the art of living. The rooms are air conditioned and fully furnished with LED TVs, refrigerators, work desks, plug points and WIFI Internet. The GRACE EVENT CENTER at the hotel has three Banquet and Conference Halls of various capacities. The POOLSIDE and BUSH BAR Venues are also available for outdoor events.

Location: 3, Dr Lady Ngozi Agbasimalo Road, Trans-Nkisi 3-3 Onitsha, Anambra.

Hotel Sunshine

Hotel Sunshine is an impressive 7th-floor architectural landmark overlooking the scenic view of the Enugu metropolis. The establishment is a stone throw away from exclusive shopping centres, restaurants and the nightlife of the city. It is 12 minutes from the International Airport. The 92 room luxurious four-star hotel caters to business and leisure travellers with facilities of international standard. From the reception hall to the sky-bar, the décor is stylish and understated in line with international trends.

Location: Plot C5 Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

JJ Mas Hotel and Suites

JJ MAS creates the perfect fun spot for friends, family and guests, serving as an oasis within the high-energy excitement of Owerri. The JJ MAS Hotel and Suites experience represents the acme of the hospitality industry in Nigeria. The reliable suites are designed with comfort in mind, thereby creating the perfect place for you to relax while experiencing true luxury. Every detail creates a story – one that is grand, yet intimate. The 41-room hotel is located in the highbrow area in New Owerri and attracts guests from within and outside the country – Be one of them.

Location: Plot C1, Building Layout by Hospital Road Umuguma, Off Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, Imo.

Rixos Continental Resort

Rixos Continental Resort is the most preferred hotel in Abia and it’s all about the right mix! The appeal starts from its location, proximity to the city centre. It is 35 minute’s drive to the Owerri Airport, and less than 15 minute’s drive to major Towns and Villages surrounding Umuahia. Whether you are in town on vacation or business, Rixos Continental Resort provides you, world-class, state-of-the-art facilities to make your stay memorable. With a blend of elegance, beauty and excellent services, Rixos Continental Resort stands out among contemporary hotels.

Location: 1 Rixos Avenue, Ochendo Bypass, by CBN junction, Umuahia, Abia.

D’ Pablo Hotels

D’ Pablo Hotels is located in a serene environment, and guests are sure to enjoy the perfect business gateway with breathtaking views in a very secure and tranquil setting. D’ Pablo Hotels is a ten minute’s drive from the proposed airport site in Abakaliki and only five minutes from the city centre. You will find at this serene place everything you need to make your stay a memorable one. The Hotel has exquisitely furnished rooms with compelling ambience as well as suites, suitable for all tastes and budgets. All rooms offer a panoramic view of a well tendered swimming pool and each room provides the comfort and luxury that is expected of a modern-day hotel.

Location: 10 Ben Igwe Street, Hilltop Abakaliki.