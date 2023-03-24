Rihanna’s home broken into by man seeking to propose

Rihanna’s Los Angeles home caused a stir on Thursday when a man arrived uninvited to propose to the singer, prompting a police response. The man, who traveled from South Carolina, reportedly appeared at her Beverly Hills home, according to TMZ.

After Rihanna’s security team alerted the police, they arrived and detained the man, dressed in a red Nike hoodie, placing him in handcuffs and taking him to a squad car.

Subsequently, it was established that the man had not committed any crime, and he was sent away with instructions not to return.

It remains unclear whether the singer, who was seen shopping for baby items on Wednesday, was present at the time of the incident.

This incident occurs almost five years after a terrifying occurrence when an unknown man broke into Rihanna’s home while she was away.

In May 2018, the Los Angeles police responded to reports of a possible intruder at the singer’s home. They discovered Eduardo Leon, a 26-year-old from Orange County, who had been living in Rihanna’s house for at least a day before being tased and arrested.

According to authorities, Leon had managed to disable the singer’s alarm system, break-in, unpack his bag, and even charge his phone during his unlawful stay. In fact, it was discovered that he had also broken into another home, thinking it belonged to Rihanna.

He was later taken into custody and charged with stalking, residential burglary, and trespassing, and his bail was set at $150,000.

In February of this year, Rihanna surprised the world by announcing her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump on stage.

