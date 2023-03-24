Appeal court reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has made a significant ruling on the Osun State Governorship election dispute. Senator Ademola Adeleke was initially removed from his position as governor by the Election Petition Tribunal, following the 2018 gubernatorial elections in the state. The Tribunal had ruled that Adeleke did not receive the majority of lawful votes during the election. However, the Court of Appeal has now overturned this decision and upheld Adeleke’s position as governor.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, unanimously agreed that the tribunal’s ruling was flawed, and Adeleke should retain his position. The Appeal Court Panel has also rescinded the tribunal’s order that Adeleke’s certificate of return should be withdrawn and given to his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola.

One of the key issues that the Appeal Court Panel considered was the issue of BVAS. They determined that the Osun State tribunal had made a mistake by accepting Oyetola and the APC’s evidence that there had been over-voting during the election. The panel argued that this evidence alone did not prove that there was over-voting and that the tribunal’s decision was therefore incorrect.

This ruling by the Court of Appeal Abuja has important implications for the political landscape in Osun State. It confirms Senator Adeleke as the rightful governor and ensures that the will of the people who voted for him has been upheld.

