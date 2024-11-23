Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NBS Reveals 10 Nigerian States with the Highest Food Inflation

NBS reveals 10 Nigerian states with the highest food inflation

National Assembly criticised as Nigeria’s debt hits ₦138 trillion

Osun State announces 16-day celebration for Adeleke’s second anniversary

NHRC opens up to receiving 427,000 human rights violation cases in a month

Five Nigerian pastors detained over Cameroon politician’s abduction

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has published a report stating the 10 Nigerian states with the highest food inflation, creating limited access to food products due to the costs.

Although all Nigerians have experienced the consequences of inflation since the dollar/naira foreign exchange market collapsed over a year ago, these Nigerian states were given the short end of the stick as the once-regular affordable food staples are now regarded as wealth.

According to the October report by the NBS, the states with the highest food inflation are Sokoto (52.2%), Edo (46.5%), Borno (45.8%), Gombe (45.3%), Jigawa (43.4%), Kebbi (43.3%), Abia (43.3%), Kano (42.5%), Cross River (42.4%), and Yobe (42.1%).

The National Assembly has come under heavy fire from experts and Nigerians for its role in hastily approving loans presented to it by President Bola Tinubu.

Experts have warned that should the National Assembly continue with its trend of hastily accepting loan requests; the country would soon be submerged in a debt crisis that it would find difficult to pay its way out of.

This criticism comes after the House of Representatives and the Senate quickly approved a $2.2 billion (₦1.76 trillion) loan less than two days after the President submitted the loan request.

The Osun State government has announced a 16-day celebration for the second anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Teslim Igbalaye, revealed that there have been activities lined up for the duration of the 16-day celebration, providing entertainment for the residents of the state.

Igbalaye stated that Governor Adeleke was deserving of all the pampering as he had done an excellent job in governing the state, and some of the activities set for the second anniversary would be a side health walk, novelty match, Jumaat, church service, presentation of state awards, and project commissioning.

In a month, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced that it received about 427,000 human rights violation cases from its 38 offices across Nigeria.

The information was shared by Tony Ojukwu, NHRC’s executive secretary in a conference in Abuja to announce the itinerary for the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV)

in Nigeria, which will run from November 25 to December 10.

“We must continue to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and implement measures that uphold the dignity and rights of every Nigerian, especially women and girls,” he said.

Cameroon authorities have held five Nigerian pastors as suspects in the case of a politician’s abduction.

According to reports, five Nigerian pastors, along with others residing in the Idabato II community, are suspected of being complicit in the kidnap and disappearance of the community’s Divisional Officer, Ewane Roland, and Etongo Ismaeil.

Reports and witnesses claim that the two victims were taken by armed men who used a flying boat in a coastal area on October 1, 2024.