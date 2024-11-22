Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Governors and the FG are Scheduled to Decide on State Police

Governors and the FG are scheduled to decide on state police

ACF suspends Chairman over criticisms of the president

FG likely to demand the extradition of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

Nigeria loses out on the top 10 ranking of safest and most secure countries in Africa

British Council approves funding for NOUN’s transnational education project

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The federal government and Nigerian state governors are set to discuss the creation of state police next week.

This information was shared by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri who stated that the NEC had provided Adamawa, Kwara and Kebbi states and the FCT a week to submit their positions regarding the creation of state police.

“On the state police, Council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so,” he revealed.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its Chairman, Mamman Osuman, due to his viral criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies and their adverse effects in Northern Nigeria.

Upon suspension, the ACF released a statement saying it would be best if northerners represented the North’s interests.

However, Yoruba socio-political and Igbo socio-cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have boldly supported Tinubu’s ascension to power, claiming that whatever Nigeria was facing currently was as a result of Muhammadu Buhari’s poor leadership.

Following the news of Simon Ekpa, the IPOB agitator, being arrested by the Finnish Central Criminal Police, along with four others, it is expected that the Nigerian government will request the extradition of the criminal.

Simon Ekpa, the leader of the Eastern Security Network, a paramilitary organisation established by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been charged many times with terrorism and felonies in Nigeria but has continued to elude the Nigerian government.

According to the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, he believed the self-proclaimed disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, should be extradited to face his crimes in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been ranked 42nd in a report about the top 10 ranking of Africa’s safest and most secure countries.

Once revered as the “Giant of Africa” and the most industrious and populous country on the continent, Nigeria has been demoted to the 42nd position, citing the country’s immense insecurity.

The top 10 countries ranked were scanned through political stability, safe environment and law enforcement.

According to Statisense, the safest countries are Cabo Verde, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Namibia, Benin, Botswana, and Ghana.

The British Council has greenlit the funding for the transnational education (TNE) project of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The one-year project would be in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK, as the NOUN team leader, Juliana Ndunagu, claimed that the project aims to establish an enabling environment for TNE by improving the quality of TNE.