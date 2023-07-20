Daniel Regha Can Rest Easy as Davido Keeps Promise: N237 Million Distributed to Orphanages

In the wake of a compelling controversy sparked by social media commentator Daniel Regha, afrobeats star Davido stands tall, proving his unwavering commitment to philanthropy. Despite the scrutiny and doubts, Davido has risen to the occasion, disbursing N237 million to 292 orphanages across Nigeria, changing the lives of countless young beneficiaries.

The remarkable journey began during Davido’s birthday celebrations in November 2021 when he appealed to his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to contribute to the cause. In a short span, the DMW label boss successfully garnered over N200 million in donations, which he pledged to distribute to orphanages throughout the nation.

However, amidst the overwhelming show of support, Daniel Regha voiced concerns over the transparency and accountability of the disbursement process.

Davido, it's a good thing u officially released a statement regarding the N250m disbursement but only a few people & orphanage homes have acknowledged receiving donations which makes the accounts posted, questionable; Kindly ensure the money has been disbursed & not embezzled. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) February 15, 2022

In response to the controversy, Davido vowed to address the doubts raised by the social media commentator and demonstrate the integrity of his charitable endeavor.

With meticulous planning and unwavering dedication, Davido ensured that the funds reached 292 carefully selected orphanages, spanning every state in Nigeria. This extensive distribution reflects his commitment to reaching the most vulnerable and deserving beneficiaries, silencing any lingering doubts and criticisms.

In a heartfelt statement, Davido expressed his deep gratitude to all who contributed, recognizing the collective power of compassion and unity in making a significant impact.

I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so.



We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who… pic.twitter.com/eJndz1kkDW — Davido (@davido) July 20, 2023

The N237 million donation not only provides financial support to the orphanages but also serves as a beacon of hope, empowering the young lives it touches.

This act of kindness exemplifies Davido’s belief in the philosophy of “We rise by lifting others,” as he actively contributes to creating positive change in society. The controversy sparked by Daniel Regha’s call for transparency has ultimately led to a triumphant outcome, showcasing Davido’s dedication to turning words into action.