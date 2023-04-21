Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari suspended as Buhari gives approval; Tinubu appoints Marwa, Kyari, Onanuga and others to serve on his 14-man inauguration committee | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari suspended as Buhari gives approval

Tinubu declares willingness to collaborate with all Nigerians

DSS detains armed men en route to deliver weapons for attack in Northern state

Buhari’s aide lashes out at Peter Obi, stating that the North will reject him 1000 times

Tinubu appoints Marwa, Kyari, Onanuga, and others to serve on his 14-man inauguration committee

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari suspended as Buhari gives approval

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted his approval for the suspension of Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who serves as the resident electoral commissioner in Adamawa state. The announcement was made by Willie Bassey, director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, on Thursday via a statement.

Bassey explained that Yunusa-Ari is to remain on suspension while the police conduct an investigation into his “conduct and actions” during the supplementary governorship election held in Adamawa. In the statement, Bassey noted that Buhari has directed that the REC be prosecuted if found guilty following the investigation.

Furthermore, the president has instructed the inspector-general of police, the director-general of the Department of State Services, and the commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to investigate the involvement of their officers in “aiding and abetting” Yunusa-Ari, with “appropriate disciplinary actions” to be taken against any officer found culpable.

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had asked Yunusa-Ari to “stay away” from office and delegated the administrative secretary to take over. The commission also pledged to write to the IGP to probe and prosecute the suspended REC.

Following the declaration of the March 18 poll as inconclusive over alleged irregularities, the Adamawa governorship supplementary election was conducted on Saturday, April 15. The collation of the election results was interrupted until Sunday after the announcement of results from ten LGAs. Prior to the resumption of the exercise, Yunusa-Ari declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the election winner, despite the fact that results from all LGAs had yet to be collated.

INEC stopped the process and disavowed the REC’s decision as null and void. On Tuesday, INEC resumed the collation process and declared Ahmadu Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as the governorship election winner.

Tinubu declares willingness to collaborate with all Nigerians

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerians of his readiness to join them in their journey towards progress upon taking office. Tinubu conveyed this message in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He urged Nigerians to embrace patriotism, dedication, and honesty while striving to become the best versions of themselves. Tinubu acknowledged that Muslims had utilized the Ramadan period for spiritual obligations, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

In Tinubu’s words: “We are on the brink of a new era of hope for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria, and I am prepared to work with all Nigerians, regardless of age or gender, to serve you with honour and dignity.

“This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we must not falter.”

DSS detains armed men en route to deliver weapons for attack in Northern state

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed the arrest of two gunmen in Kano state. According to Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended on Thursday by operatives.

Afunanya revealed that during the arrest, two AK-47 assault rifles, two empty AK-47 magazines, a red boxer motorcycle, and a sack of yams in which the guns were hidden were recovered.

He further stated that the gunmen were en route to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the northern states in Nigeria. This highlights the urgent need for citizens to be extra cautious and report any strange or suspicious movements, persons, or activities to the nearest security agencies.

“During the festive period, operators and customers of fun, hospitality, and tourism centers are advised to exercise caution,” Afunanya said.

“They should strengthen their security measures to guarantee the protection of their establishments. The service wishes the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration and pledges to collaborate with sister agencies and other stakeholders to ensure adequate security during and after the events.”

Buhari’s aide lashes out at Peter Obi, stating that the North will reject him 1000 times

Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, has publicly criticized Peter Obi, the former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, saying that the North will never support him.

Ahmad’s comment comes as a reaction to a tweet made by Obi, in which he expressed his commitment to lifting people out of poverty and transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.

In response, Ahmad accused Obi of using the North to represent the poverty rate in the country and added that Obi has never missed an opportunity to show his dislike for the region.

Ahmad’s statement was made on Twitter, where he wrote: “Yep. It’s undeniable Mr. Obi doesn’t like us. He never misses an opportunity to show that, during his time as a governor, when he was contesting, and now as the former presidential candidate. So we are only reciprocating, and if he runs 1000 times, we will reject him 1000 times.”

The comments made by Ahmad have since stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the use of regional sentiment in political discourse.

Tinubu appoints Marwa, Kyari, Onanuga, and others to serve on his 14-man inauguration committee

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has formed a 14-man Presidential Inauguration Committee to plan a week-long event that will usher him and his Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, into office on May 29.

In a letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Tinubu announced Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the committee.

Stella Okotete, the Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import Bank, will serve as the head of the secretariat, planning, and monitoring. Makinde Araoye, a former APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, will serve as the director of the venue, parades, and swearing-in for the week-long event.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, will serve as head of Media and Publicity, while Dr Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the APC and former Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, the younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua, will act as the head of security and ceremonial parade. Mrs Zainab Buba-Marwa, the wife of the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service), and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Tinubu is currently on vacation abroad, resting after the presidential election.