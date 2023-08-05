‘Hope is Not Lost’ – Withdrawn Ministerial Nominee Maryam Shetty Speaks Out

Maryam Shetty, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose ministerial nomination was dramatically withdrawn by President Bola Tinubu, remains resolute in her optimism about the future. In a statement posted on her verified Facebook page, Shetty expressed her faith and belief in the divine will of Allah, attributing the withdrawal of her nomination to life’s unpredictability.

Upon receiving the news of her nomination, Shetty felt sheer joy and pride as it was a validation of her capabilities and vision. She saw it as a positive step towards embracing a future where young women from even the most traditional parts of Nigeria could hold positions of influence and power. However, the unexpected twist of events led to her nomination being withdrawn just before her scheduled screening before the red chamber.

In her statement, Shetty expressed her gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering her for such an esteemed position, despite the withdrawal. She remains undeterred and sees this as a mere stepping stone in her journey. The withdrawn nomination does not mark the end for her; instead, she believes the best is yet to come.

Shetty’s faith as a devout Muslim plays a significant role in guiding her understanding of the situation. She firmly believes that Allah grants power as He wishes and His plans are always superior to ours. Thus, she accepts the divine will with grace and humility.

Maryam Shetty’s unwavering hope and determination shine through her statement as she assures her incredible supporters that this setback does not mark the end of her journey. She pledges to continue serving her beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity she can, and remains optimistic about the future. She urges everyone to pray for the nation and stand behind the President in his efforts to better Nigeria.

As Shetty concludes her statement, she reminds everyone, “Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again.” This firm resolve reflects her strong determination and commitment to serving the nation, irrespective of the challenges and setbacks faced along the way.

