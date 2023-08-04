President Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination, Keyamo Added to Ministerial List

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty as a minister. The president communicated his decision to the senate during the resumed screening of ministerial nominees on Friday. Godswill Akpabio, senate president, read the letter from the president during plenary.

Mariga Mahmoud would replace Shetty on the list.

Additionally, the president has added Festus Keyamo, former minister of state for labour and employment, to the nomination list.

Shetty was a nominee from Kano state. Mahmoud, her replacement, also hails from Kano.

On Wednesday, Tinubu added 19 names to the list of ministerial nominees sent to the senate for screening. This was done six days after dispatching the first 28 names to parliament.

With Keyamo’s addition, the total number of ministerial nominees now stands at 48.

