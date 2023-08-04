Bob Marley’s ‘Africa Unite’ Album Features Collaborations with Rema, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Teni and Oxlade

In a majestic celebration of musical harmony, the posthumous album ‘Africa Unite’ pays tribute to the legendary Bob Marley’s enduring influence, seamlessly blending the rich sounds of Reggae and the vibrant rhythms of Afrobeats.

This extraordinary ten-track masterpiece brings together some of Africa’s greatest artists, including Rema, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade, who gracefully lend their unique flair and artistry to Marley’s iconic compositions.

‘Africa Unite’ serves as a resounding testament to Marley’s global impact, bridging borders and generations with his ageless music. The project artfully reimagines Marley’s greatest hits, breathing new life into them by infusing the infectious energy of Afrobeats.

Among the enchanting renditions is ‘Waiting In Vain,’ which receives a heartwarming touch, while the iconic ‘Stir It Up’ exudes uplifting energy. The melodious ‘Three Little Birds’ captivates with its soulful rendition, creating an irresistible tapestry of sounds that will captivate listeners.

Adding a contemporary twist, the 4th official single, ‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry),’ features Rema and Skip Marley and resonates with its thought-provoking lyrics that address inequality. The track showcases a mesmerizing blend of soothing sax and punchy parables, drawing listeners in with its infectious cadence.

‘Africa Unite’ stands as a testament to the unifying power of music, symbolizing the timeless appeal of Bob Marley’s work that transcends time and cultural boundaries. The album captures the essence of Reggae and Afrobeats, seamlessly intertwining the soulful vibrations of Reggae with the vibrant energy of Afrobeats.

The official Tracklist boasts an impressive lineup, with each artist delivering exceptional performances: