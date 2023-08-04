Tinubu Defends 2023 Elections as Credible Despite APC’s Legal Battles

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his belief in the credibility of the 2023 presidential election, considering it one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history.

Despite the ongoing legal battles between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties challenging his victory, Tinubu maintains his confidence in the electoral process.

Petitions from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Allied People’s Movement (APM) are currently before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, with a judgment expected in the coming days.

During the first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja, President Tinubu addressed the party members, emphasizing the need to redirect the party and demonstrate unity for the progress and development of the country. He acknowledged the challenges faced in court but urged the party to move forward, respecting the rule of law and the court’s processes.

“The party is in your hands, but let’s redirect this party; let’s show the rest of the country that we are a country united for a purpose, and that purpose is development, progress, and posterity. Posterity will not forgive us if we veer off that path.

“We honour their wishes but we coast into the future. It is an honourable thing. Yes, we are facing challenges in court, and I say this is one of the most free and fair elections in the history of Nigeria,” President Tinubu stated.