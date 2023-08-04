Tinubu Defends 2023 Elections as Credible Despite APC’s Legal Battles

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his belief in the credibility of the 2023 presidential election, considering it one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history.

Despite the ongoing legal battles between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties challenging his victory, Tinubu maintains his confidence in the electoral process.

Petitions from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Allied People’s Movement (APM) are currently before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, with a judgment expected in the coming days.

During the first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja, President Tinubu addressed the party members, emphasizing the need to redirect the party and demonstrate unity for the progress and development of the country. He acknowledged the challenges faced in court but urged the party to move forward, respecting the rule of law and the court’s processes.

“The party is in your hands, but let’s redirect this party; let’s show the rest of the country that we are a country united for a purpose, and that purpose is development, progress, and posterity. Posterity will not forgive us if we veer off that path.

“We honour their wishes but we coast into the future. It is an honourable thing. Yes, we are facing challenges in court, and I say this is one of the most free and fair elections in the history of Nigeria,” President Tinubu stated.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 4, 2023

President Tinubu Withdraws Maryam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination, Keyamo Added to Ministerial List

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Maryam Shetty as a minister. The president communicated his decision to the ...

YNaija August 4, 2023

Microphone Cardi B Threw at Fan Now Up for Auction with Latest Bid at $94,900

Cardi B made headlines when she threw a microphone at a fan during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on July ...

YNaija August 3, 2023

Lizzo Responds to Allegations of Sexual Harassment from Tour Dancers

Following the recent allegations of sexual harassment made by three of her tour dancers, singer Lizzo has responded to the ...

YNaija August 3, 2023

New APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje Says He’ll Hit the Ground Running

The newly appointed National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje says he will hit the ground running ...

YNaija August 3, 2023

Big Brother Naija Star Hermes Survives Car Accident

Big Brother Naija star Hermes Chibueze Iyele, popularly known as Hermez, survived a car accident on August 3, 2023, and ...

YNaija August 2, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation from Wife

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a personal announcement on his Instagram account, revealing that he and his wife, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail