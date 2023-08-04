Microphone Cardi B Threw at Fan Now Up for Auction with Latest Bid at $94,900

Cardi B made headlines when she threw a microphone at a fan during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on July 29, 2023.

Not long after, the rapper found herself facing a lawsuit for battery from the concertgoer who was hit by the flying mic.

The microphone in question, originally bought for $1000, soon went up for auction on eBay. Scott Fisher, whose company provides audio support for major nightclubs in Vegas, listed it on the site. The starting price was set at $500, but bids quickly soared. By last night, the mic’s price had reached a staggering $94,900, with all proceeds to be split between two charities – the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which supports teens and young adults with special needs.

The incident occurred when a fan threw iced water on Cardi B during her scorching-hot performance. In retaliation, the rapper hurled the mic, accidentally hitting two people instead of just one. One of the women involved pressed charges against her, leading to a battery investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

However, good news for Cardi B came when The Washington Post reported that the criminal battery investigation was dropped. The LVMPD stated that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against the rapper in relation to the mic-throwing incident.

While the legal battle may be over, Cardi B is yet to make a public statement concerning the case. Fans and critics alike eagerly await her response as the drama surrounding the incident continues to unfold.