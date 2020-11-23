Elites jubilate as Cardi B comes to Erica’s rescue on Twitter

Since the end of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, fans of Erica, dubbed Elites, have always found one reason or another to trend their queen on Twitter every other day. It took no time for some social media users to throw jabs at her fashion style, as they described the outfit as tacky.
A particular tweet, making fun of the outfit created so much buzz that it even got the attention of Cardi B herself.
Erica’s photo was collaged alongside the original which had been the Cover photo for Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album.
A lot of users had fun with the tweet, until Cardi commented on the picture stating that she likes it.
The rest they say, is history as Elites came out in droves to bask in the moment. To fans of Erica, Cardi had just validated her dress sense and of course, they had to let the whole world know.
