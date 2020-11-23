Elites jubilate as Cardi B comes to Erica’s rescue on Twitter

Since the end of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, fans of Erica, dubbed Elites, have always found one reason or another to trend their queen on Twitter every other day. It took no time for some social media users to throw jabs at her fashion style, as they described the outfit as tacky.

A particular tweet, making fun of the outfit created so much buzz that it even got the attention of Cardi B herself.

Grammy style GrandMa style pic.twitter.com/BoWcBa2FUo — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) November 22, 2020

Erica’s photo was collaged alongside the original which had been the Cover photo for Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album.

Elites checking if it's really their queen pic.twitter.com/Afw9F2vy68 — Kikelomo (@kikemiprecious) November 22, 2020

She’s the new ambassador for Santana waterproof 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EmdJf5j5rF — Cyprian (@nkenkenyi1) November 22, 2020

A lot of users had fun with the tweet, until Cardi commented on the picture stating that she likes it.

I like it tho .Its different and classy, mines is different and edgy . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 22, 2020

The rest they say, is history as Elites came out in droves to bask in the moment. To fans of Erica, Cardi had just validated her dress sense and of course, they had to let the whole world know.

It should be remembered that @EricaNlewedim Trended at number one on a football night! #EricaAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/WK4qxRGeeH — Shermyner (@Shaminahn543) November 23, 2020